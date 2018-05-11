Haney vs Menard Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

A talented up-and-coming prospect, 19-year-old Devin “The Dream” Haney will get a chance to introduce himself to the boxing world on Friday night when he takes on Mason “Rock Hard Mighty” Menard in the main event on Showtime’s ShoBox: The New Generation card.

Preview

Haney, who is already 18-0 with 12 knockouts as a pro after enjoying a very successful amateur career, will make a step up in competition after taking down the likes of Angel Aispuro, Enrique Tinoco and Hamza Sempewo in his last three fights.

Back in April of 2016, Haney defeated Rafael Vazquez on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Timothy Bradley III undercard, but this–the main event on a Showtime card–is undoubtedly his biggest opportunity to date. And he’s confident he’ll put on a show with the lights on.

“The boxing world will see something they’ve never seen a 19-year-old professional boxer do,” Haney said. “I’m intimidating and I know it. I’m thankful to Showtime and Mason Menard for giving me this opportunity. Unfortunately for him, he will get a chance to see firsthand what all the hype is about. I’ve been sparring with former world champions like Jesse Vargas in preparation for this fight.

“The fact that I’m fighting in the main event is bringing out the best in me. It’s my time to show the world what I’m made of and I’m coming to make a statement in this fight. Mason Menard is in trouble.”

Menard (33-2, 24 KO’s) is by far the best opponent Haney has faced in his young career. The 29-year-old captured the WBO NABO lightweight title with a win over Bahodir Mamadjonov in August 2016, and four months later he held his own before an eventual seventh-round KO loss against Raymundo Beltran, who just became a world champion in February.

Other prospects to be featured on Friday night’s card include Joshua Greer Jr., Arnold Khegai and Alvin Varmall Jr.