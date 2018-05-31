Klay Thompson’s Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Klay Thompson has a complicated dating history that’s included claims of cheating and model girlfriends, including one swimsuit model with a large Instagram and YouTube following.

Thompson dated YouTube star Hannah Stocking for at least a year, but their relationship ruptured in the midst of a cheating scandal that exploded on social media. Is Klay Thompson married? No. He’s never been married, and he doesn’t have a wife. He does have a lengthy history of dating rumors, some confirmed and some denied, though.

There’s been no sign of any recent girlfriends or dates on Thompson’s social media in 2018. His most constant companion appears to be his beloved bulldog, Rocco.

Happy Chinese New Year from Me & Rocco! pic.twitter.com/ienF9BYO5k — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) February 16, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Thompson’s Girlfriend, Hannah Stocking, Accused Him of Cheating on Her

Thinking about a boy 😬☺️ A post shared by Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking) on May 23, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

In 2015, Klay Thompson was dating a model named Hannah Stocking for about a year when things went awry. According to The New York Post, Thompson “got blasted by his lady love on Twitter on Sunday over a sleepover — with another woman.” The Post reported that Stocking’s tweet said, “When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie … lol @KlayThompson.” Stocking later deleted the tweets.

First day of EDC 😻⚡️🌈 A post shared by Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking) on May 18, 2018 at 12:39pm PDT

Hannah Stocking’s Instagram page is filled with modeling and swimsuit shots – but none of Klay Thompson recently. Busted Coverage broke the cheating story, writing, “Well, it looks now like that relationship is toast because Hannah blasted Klay on Twitter last night after she says she caught him cheating.”

2. Klay Thompson Says He Wants to Find a ‘Wholesome Girl’

Klay Thompson was also linked to, as Maxim puts it, “Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford.” However, the magazine reports that Thompson denied he was dating Ratchford.

Mood A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on May 21, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

The rumors started when Ratchford “shared photos of the Golden State Warrior’s English Bulldog and bedroom on Snapchat,” according to Maxim. However, he denied they were dating and said to sports radio DJ Damon Bruce, saying, “Yeah, I’m trying to find a wholesome lady out there. That’d be nice.”

Happy New Year from me and Rocco pic.twitter.com/RrhRhrdE9U — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 5, 2018

That definitely looked like Thompson’s dog, though.

3. Thompson Denied Dating a Rams Cheerleader Named Cherise Sandra

GS Warriors SG Klay Thompson's new girlfriend: Cherise Sandra 💘❤️ pic.twitter.com/fqZDB9YfBq — LOLKNBRHosts (@LOLKNBRHosts) July 20, 2016

In addition to Hannah Stocking and Abigail Ratchford, Klay Thompson has been linked to other women. One of those women was Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Cherise Sandra. However, as with Ratchford, he denied that they were dating.

According to TMZ, the rumors started when Cherise Sandra tagged herself in a photo outside Klay Thompson’s house with the words, “You & Me Baby.” She also wrote her name with a heart on the patio, TMZ reported, but added that Thompson was OK with the graffiti because the area was under renovation.

Is Klay Thompson dating Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Cherise Sandra? https://t.co/EBg9fF0m3c pic.twitter.com/NB1p5UXKc8 — NESN (@NESN) July 20, 2016

“They aren’t dating at all. The first time they met was that day. She was a guest of a guest, that’s it,” Thompson’s rep told TMZ.

4. Thompson Went on a Dinner Date With College Basketball player Tiffany Suarez, Reports Say

Meet Tiffany Suarez, Fordham basketball player & Klay Thompson's new dinner-date partner.https://t.co/16pZuR9kpT pic.twitter.com/9eL71i53aY — Campus Insiders (@CampusInsiders) December 10, 2015

After he broke up with Hannah Stocking, Klay Thompson went on a date with Tiffany Suarez, a college basketball player, reports said. She posted a photo of them at dinner on Instagram that she captioned “Thank you for an amazing night @klaythompson,” but the page has since been deleted.

“The Golden State Warriors star apparently went on a date with Fordham basketball player (and internet darling) Tiffany Suarez after his team beat the Brooklyn Nets in New York Sunday 114-98,” reported Larry Brown Sports in 2015.

Suarez attended Fordham University and Michigan State University. She was a college basketball player.

5. Chris Brown’s Ex Denied She Was Dating Klay Thompson

Add Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, to the list of women apparently not dating Klay Thompson despite being linked to him in the gossip mill. According to TMZ, Tran denied the rumors – which supposedly held that Klay had been pursuing her for months – by saying, “I don’t even know who that is.”

Klay Thompson would bring a lot of wealth into any relationship. According to Forbes, his net worth is in the many millions, as his 2017 salary alone is more than $21 million. He signed “a four-year $68 million contract with Golden State in 2015,” Forbes reported.