Is Klay Thompson Married? Does the NBA Star Have a Wife?

Does NBA star Klay Thompson have a wife? Is he married? The answer is no. The Golden State Warriors star has never been married, and he doesn’t have children. In fact, he’s been the subject of constant dating rumors that have him with this model or that YouTube star.

Thompson has a complex dating history, and he was accused of cheating on his most recent confirmed long-term girlfriend, a model by the name of Hannah Stocking, with whom he was together for about a year. Their relationship ruptured pretty spectacularly in the headlines and, since then, he’s denied dating a series of other women, although he was photographed on a dinner date with a college basketball player.

It appears that Thompson’s most frequent companion is, not a wife, but his bulldog, Rocco.

Happy New Year from me and Rocco pic.twitter.com/RrhRhrdE9U — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 5, 2018

Happy Chinese New Year from Me & Rocco! pic.twitter.com/ienF9BYO5k — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) February 16, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

Thompson’s Girlfriend, Hannah Stocking, Accused Him of Cheating on Her With a Groupie

Thinking about a boy 😬☺️ A post shared by Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking) on May 23, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

In 2015, Klay Thompson’s relationship with YouTube star and model Hannah Stocking shattered in the headlines. She took to Twitter and accused him of cheating on her before deleting the post. According to The New York Post, Thompson “got blasted by his lady love on Twitter on Sunday over a sleepover — with another woman.” The Post reported that Stocking’s tweet said, “When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie … lol @KlayThompson.” Stocking later deleted the tweets.

Hannah Stocking’s Instagram page is filled with modeling and swimsuit shots. However, Klay Thompson does not appear in recent shots, lending credence to the theory that the relationship is kaput. Busted Coverage broke the cheating story, writing, “Well, it looks now like that relationship is toast because Hannah blasted Klay on Twitter last night after she says she caught him cheating.”

Klay Thompson Says He Wants to Find a ‘Wholesome Girl’ But Has Denied Dating Several Other Women to Whom He’s Been Linked

Klay Thompson was also linked to, as Maxim puts it, “Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford.” He denied they were dating.

Mood A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on May 21, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

The rumors started when Ratchford “shared photos of the Golden State Warrior’s English Bulldog and bedroom on Snapchat,” according to Maxim. However, he denied they were dating and said to sports radio DJ Damon Bruce, saying, “Yeah, I’m trying to find a wholesome lady out there. That’d be nice.”

GS Warriors SG Klay Thompson's new girlfriend: Cherise Sandra 💘❤️ pic.twitter.com/fqZDB9YfBq — LOLKNBRHosts (@LOLKNBRHosts) July 20, 2016

Thompson also denied he was dating a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader named Cherise Sandra. According to TMZ, those rumors started when Cherise Sandra tagged herself in a photo outside Klay Thompson’s house with the words, “You & Me Baby.” She also wrote her name with a heart on the patio, TMZ reported. Thompson’s rep denied that one for him. “They aren’t dating at all. The first time they met was that day. She was a guest of a guest, that’s it,” Thompson’s rep told TMZ.

Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, denied rumors that circulated that she was dating Klay Thompson. According to TMZ, Tran denied the rumors – which supposedly held that Klay had been pursuing her for months – by saying, “I don’t even know who that is.”

Thompson Did Apparently Go on a Dinner Date With College Basketball player Tiffany Suarez, Reports Say

Meet Tiffany Suarez, Fordham basketball player & Klay Thompson's new dinner-date partner.https://t.co/16pZuR9kpT pic.twitter.com/9eL71i53aY — Campus Insiders (@CampusInsiders) December 10, 2015

After he broke up with Hannah Stocking, Klay Thompson was photographed on what appeared to be a dinner date with Tiffany Suarez, a college basketball player, reports said. She posted a photo of them at dinner on Instagram that she captioned “Thank you for an amazing night @klaythompson,” but the page has since been deleted.