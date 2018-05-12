Lomachenko vs Linares Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today, Vasyl Lomachenko seeks a world title at his third different weight class on Saturday night when he takes on WBA lightweight champ Jorge Linares inside Madison Square Garden.

Preview

Anytime “Hi-Tech” steps inside a boxing ring, it’s a must-watch event.

After a wildly decorated amateur career, he won his first world title, the WBO featherweight belt, in just his third professional fight when he beat Gary Russell Jr. in 2014. After three title defenses there, he moved on to junior lightweight, where he won the belt off Roman Martinez via fifth-round KO and then proceeded to absolutely obliterate the division–he won each of his four title defenses at junior lightweight via corner stoppage, most recently taking down Guillermo Rigondeaux in what was hyped as his toughest fight to date.

Now, looking for a new challenge, and looking for someone who will actually get into the ring with him, Lomachenko will step up in weight again to take on Linares, who hasn’t lost since 2012 and has defended his WBA lightweight title three times since winning it off of Anthony Crolla in 2016. He isn’t nearly as flashy as Hi-Tech, and he certainly doesn’t destroy people at the same level, but he’s a damn good fighter with few weaknesses and an impressive track record.

Put it together, and on one side, you have the top junior lightweight, a contender for pound-for-pound king, and arguably the most exciting individual in the sport right now. On the other, you have the world’s second best lightweight who, at the very least, has a size advantage.

Will Lomachenko take his dominance to a whole new level? Or will Linares spring an upset and shake up the boxing landscape? Either way, this about as it good as it gets right now.