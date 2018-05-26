WATCH: Mo Salah Injures His Shoulder in Collision With Sergio Ramos

Mo Salah’s Champions League final is over. The Liverpool and Egypt forward was forced off with just 30 minutes played in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. He appears to have damaged his shoulder after colliding with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. Salah was visibly in tears after his dream first season with Liverpool ended so abruptly. Ramos, known for his physicality, was not yellow carded for the incident. Salah was replaced by England midfielder Adam Lallana.

There is no word on how the injury will affect Salah’s World Cup. He’s expected to lead the team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as the African nation prepares for their first tournament since 1990. Perhaps it was payback for what Salah did to Ramos when the Egyptian played for Roma:

Less than 10 minutes later, Real Madrid defender, Dani Carvajal, was also forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury. The Spain defender also left the field in tears. In 2016, Carvajal didn’t make it to the European Championships with Spain after being injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid.

More tears as Dani Carvajal is now forced off with an injury. Spain fans holding their breath just weeks away from the World Cup. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cUpvwVL5xm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

This is the first time that two players have gone off injured in the first half in the European Cup final since the 1975 final when Bayern Munich lost Bjorn Andersson and Uli Hoeness to injury.