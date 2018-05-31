How to Watch NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream Online

After all that suspense and all that drama, we’re back to where we were a year ago — and two years ago, and three years ago: The Cavs and Warriors squaring off in the NBA Finals. After both teams overcame 3-2 series deficits in their respective conference championship series, the two rivals begin their fourth straight NBA Finals series tonight in Oakland.

Both teams took circuitous routes to get back to the Finals. Neither was the top seed in its conference, and both had to dig out of 3-2 series deficits in the conference finals in order to make the Finals rematch possible. In the regular season, the Warriors had to deal with prolonged absences from Steph Curry, while the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving last August, then overhauled their roster half-way through the season after getting off to a middling start. Yet in many ways, this is the matchup NBA fans deserve: A Warriors team looking to build a dynasty, with LeBron James standing in the way. Oh, and did we mention LeBron is about to enter free agency, meaning this could be his last series as a Cav?

As they have been in every series this postseason, the Warriors enter the Finals as heavy betting favorites to win, and as double-digit underdogs in Game 1. Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have Golden State as a 12.5-point favorite.

Thanks almost exclusively to LeBron, the Cavs have been OK this postseason on the road, winning their first two conference semifinal games at Toronto, then winning Game 7 at Boston in the conference final. The Warriors have been close to unbeatable at home, where they’ve won 8 out of 9 this postseason, and 17 out of 18 in the postseason dating back to last year. The Cavs announced today that Kevin Love will play in Game 1 after clearing the concussion protocol, meaning the Cavs will have the services of arguably their second best player. But they’re still huge underdogs against the defending champs.

