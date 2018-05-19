Russell Jr. vs Diaz Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (28-1, 17 KO’s) will make his third title defense on Saturday night when he takes on an undefeated Joseph Diaz (26-0, 14 KO’s) at the MGM National Harbor in Russell’s home-state of Maryland.

Since losing via majority decision in 2014 to Vasyl Lomachenko, who has since grown into arguably the pound-for-pound king, Russell Jr. has won four fights in a row. And the last three of those–the title-winning victory against Jhonny Gonzalez, and defenses against Patrick Hyland and Oscar Escandon–have all been of the knockout variety in the seventh round or earlier.

But the quality of competition hasn’t been all that impressive in those wins, and the 29-year-old still has more to do to prove himself as the best at 126 pounds.

This is a good opportunity to move in that direction. Diaz, who became the mandatory challenger after destroying Victor Terrazas in the third round in February, is a talented young fighter who is ranked eighth in the division by BoxRec and seventh by ESPN.

“I’m like Pernell Whitaker and an Oscar De La Hoya mix,” said the 25-year-old Diaz, who isn’t exactly lacking confidence. “Pernell because he’s fast and Oscar because he applies the pressure and throws combinations. That’s what I plan on bringing to this fight. Applying the pressure and taking him to a point where he’s never been before. He drops his hands a lot and his defense is not that good, so I’ll be taking advantage of that. I’ll be landing body shots, and let’s see if he can take it for 12 rounds.”

Russell Jr, who will have the home-town crowd on his side Saturday night, is a significant favorite, but Diaz is a dangerous opponent who has the tools to make things interesting. This should be a fun fight between two of the best in a very good division.