UFC 224 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Before Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington, Ronaldo Souza vs. Kevin Gastelum and the entire UFC 224 main card, there are eight prelim fights on tap for Saturday night at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro: Warlley Alves vs. Sultan Aliev, Thales Leites vs. Jack Hermansson, Alberto Mina vs. Ramazan Emeev and Markus Perez vs. James Bochnovic on the Fight Pass card, followed by Cezar Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson, Oleksiy Oliynyk vs. Junior Albini, Davi Ramos vs. Nick Hein and Eliza Zaleski dos Santos vs. Sean Strickland on the FX card.

The “main event” of the prelims features a middleweight battle between Cezar Ferreira and Karl Roberson.

Ferreira, a 33-year-old Brazilian native, is coming off a split decision win over Nate Marquardt at UFC Fight Night Norfolk in November. After suffering three first-round defeats in a span of 16 months in 2014 and ’15, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil is now 4-1 in his last five.

The 27-year-old Roberson, meanwhile, made his UFC debut on that same night in Norfolk and came away with an impressive first-round submission (rear-naked choke) of Darren Stewart. That came on the heels of a 15-second KO win over Ryan Spann on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, and “Baby K” suddenly looks like someone capable of making some real noise in the middleweight division if he can continue this impressive run on Saturday night.

There are plenty of other fighters on the preliminary card who also deserve your attention. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos has four straight wins, with three of those earning “Fight of the Night” bonus, and another victory could earn him a ranked opponent in his next fight. Alberto Mino is undefeated since joining UFC three fights ago, while his opponent, Ramazan Emeev defeated Sam Alvey in his Octagon debut last October.

Overall, it should be an entertaining set of fights in Brazil, even before we get to the main card.