USA vs Canada Live Stream: How to Watch IIHF World Championships 2018

The 2018 IIHF World Championships begin Friday in Herning, Denmark, with a matchup between bitter North American rivals, as the United States and Canada face off inside Jyske Bank Boxen.

Preview

Eliminated in the quarterfinals in last year’s World Championships, the United States brings a talented squad to Denmark hoping to return to the medal table after earning bronze in 2013 and 2015.

They have a talented group of forwards led by 2016 Hart Memorial Trophy winner Patrick Kane. The Chicago Blackhawks missed the playoffs for the first time since Kane’s rookie season in 2008, but the 29-year-old still tallied 27 goals and 49 assists and remains a dangerous player. Along with the likes of Cam Atkinson, Anders Lee, Johnny Gaudreau and Alex DeBrincat, the Americans should have little trouble scoring goals this tournament.

Of course, the Canadians–as per usual–are on the shortlist of tournament favorites.

Captain Connor McDavid, fresh off his second 100-plus point season at the age of 21, is one of the most talented players in the world and the obvious headliner of Team Canada. But with players like Aaron Ekblad, Colton Parayko, Matthew Barzal, Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly joining him in Denmark, Canada looks stacked.

“It’s a real good team,” said Sean Burke, co-general manager of Team Canada. “You’ve got a mix of some good young guys and some older, experienced guys. I think we have as good a chance as anyone to win.”

A matchup against Canada, who took silver in last year’s competition, provides a good litmus test for the United States. A loss certainly doesn’t mean the end of the world–they lost their opener in 2017 and then reeled off six in a row to get to the quarterfinals–while a win strengthens their status as a legitimate contender.

Either way, it should be an entertaining opener to the tournament.