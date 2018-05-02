‘Being Serena’ Live Stream: How to Watch HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

Most know all about Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. They know Serena the player, but in the newest HBO documentary series, Being Serena, many will get a better idea of who Serena the mother is, and who Serena the wife is.

The series starts on Wednesday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will ultimately consist of five 30-minute parts, which will each air on subsequent Wednesdays.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch HBO and Being Serena on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With these services, you can either watch live HBO, or you can watch all of HBO’s on-demand content, which will include episodes of Being Serena after they air.

Preview

Providing a glimpse into Serena off the court starts with her relatively new life as a mother. Following her victory at the 2017 Australian Open, which came while she was pregnant, she begins to battle doubts about her potential ability to successfully return to the court.

“There’s no escaping the fear,” she says in the first episode, which is aptly named “Fear.” “The fear that I might not come back as strong as I was. The fear that I can’t be both the best mother and the best tennis player in the world.”

ESPN’s Kavitha A. Davidson, who got an early look at the first two episodes, explains what makes this series about one of the world’s best athletes so captivating:

In its first two episodes, “Being Serena” is an emotional and intimate profile of a woman whose headline presence tends to overshadow her humanity. While future episodes following her return to training might be of interest to most sports fans, it’s those tiny moments captured, like when she’s singing songs from the movie “Moana” to her baby, that make the series truly compelling.

Being Serena is executive produced by Mark Shapiro, Michael Antinoro and Will Staeger.