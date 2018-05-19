NCAA D1 Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Live Stream: How to Watch Quarterfinals Online

Just eight teams remain in the 2018 NCAA D-1 men’s lacrosse tournament, and this weekend that number will be cut in half.

Schedule

Yale vs Loyola (Md.): Saturday, May 19, at Noon ET | ESPNU

The third-seeded Bulldogs got past Massachusetts, 15-13, in the first round thanks to an absurd seven goals from sophomore Jackson Morrill–that’s the third-most ever for any player in the first round of the tournament. Loyola, meanwhile, got four goals from Kevin Lindley en route to a 14-12 win over Virginia.

Both of these teams lost in the first round in 2017.

Albany vs. Denver: Saturday, May 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Strength vs. strength.

Albany, the highest-scoring offense in the country at 14.59 goals per game, got multiple goals from five different players (Tehoka Nanticoke, Sean Eccles, Jakob Patterson, Connor Fields, Justin Reh) in their 18-9 blowout win over Richmond in the first round, while Denver, the best scoring defense in the nation at 7.44 allowed per game, put that on display in a 9-7 win over seventh-seeded Notre Dame.

Both of these teams lost to eventual national champions Maryland in the tournament last year, with Albany falling in the quarters, and Denver losing in the semis.

Maryland vs. Cornell: Sunday, May 20, at Noon ET | ESPNU

Speaking of the Terps, their quest at a fourth-straight national championship appearance and second-straight title began with a 14-11 win over Robert Morris. Two-time first-team All-American Connor Kelly led the way with four goals.

Cornell, who made the tournament for the first time since 2015, will get the difficult task of trying to stop Maryland. They took down eighth-seeded Syracuse, 10-9, in the first round behind Clarke Petterson’s five goals.

Duke vs Johns Hopkins: Sunday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Duke rolled to a 17-11 thumping of Villanova in the first round, while Johns Hopkins needed a huge fourth period to force overtime and eventually avoid the upset against Georgetown with a 10-9 win. These teams met in the first round last year, with Duke coming away with the monster 19-6 shellacking.

Behind first-team All-Americans Joel Tinney and Patrick Foley Jr., the Blue Jays are looking for revenge in order to get to the semifinals for the second time in four years. Duke, meanwhile, hasn’t been back to the semis since their back-to-back national titles in ’13 and ’14.