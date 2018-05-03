Wells Fargo Championship 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After playing host to the PGA Championship a year ago, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, resumes its role as the venue for the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018–and with it comes a stacked field with a bevy of big names.

Preview

Justin Thomas shot eight-under at Quail Hollow to capture his first major victory last August–and he’s only continued to rise since that moment, capturing three more wins and eight more Top-10 finishes (including four in his last five tournaments) to vault himself to No. 2 in the world.

Yet despite all of that, he’s not the tournament favorite.

That honor has been bestowed to Rory McIlroy, who has a thorough history of utter domination at Quail Hollow. Though he finished “only” 22nd at last year’s PGA Championship, he owns the course and tournament records, and he’s the all-time tournament earnings leader with a pair of wins and six Top-10’s. Coming off a drought-ending win at the Arnold Palmer in March and a T5 at Augusta, Rory is the favorite at +750, while Thomas is second on the odds list at +900.

Beyond that, there’s no shortage of top-level contenders. Patrick Reed is fresh off a Masters win, sure, but he also finished tied for second at Quail Hollow last year and has tallied four consecutive Top-10’s overall. Rickie Fowler, up to sixth in the world after an excellent Masters performance, won this tournament in 2012 and tallied a T5 at the 2017 PGA Championship. Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen and Hideki Matsuyama also finished in the Top 10 here a year ago. Phil Mickelson has made all 13 cuts with seven Top-5’s at Quail Hollow. It’s the home course of Webb Simpson, who comes in with four Top-20’s in his last six events. Oh yeah, and there’s that Tiger Woods guy, who won here in 2007 and despite a so-so Masters performance has shown signs of nearing a win over the last couple of months.

Throw in guys like Tony Finau, Ryan Moore, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Alex Noren, and this sets up as the perfect warm-up for next week’s Players Championship.