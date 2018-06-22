Big 3 Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online Without Cable

After a successful and entertaining inaugural season, the BIG3 league returns this week to help quell your lack of basketball this summer.

Preview

While a majority of the players are back after playing in the inaugural season, there are also a bevy of big names joining the league for Season 2. Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, Carlos Boozer, Chris “Birdman” Andersen and Glen “Big Baby” Davis are just a few of the new names, and that’s indicative of the positive growth of the league.

Robinson, who played in the G-League last year and can still be quite an entertaining player, is perhaps the most intriguing addition. He’s relentlessly competitive, and his score-first attitude is a fantastic fit for this setting.

The three-time dunk champion will join a Tri-State team that finished sixth last season, and with Amar’e Stoudemire joining the same team, they’ll surely be one of the must-watch squads in the competition.

That said, there are plenty of other intriguing teams. Trilogy, the defending champions who went undefeated last season, are mostly the same with Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington and Rashad McCants leading the way, but they’ll also add Dahntay Jones, who was on the Cleveland Cavaliers as recently as the 2016-17 season.

3-Headed Monsters, who lost to Trilogy in the championship, will add sharpshooter Salim Stoudamire to the existing core of Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Kwame Brown.

Metta World Peace joins Stephen Jackson, who led the league in scoring last year, and Chauncey Billups on Killer 3’s. As you may remember, all three were in the infamous “Malice in the Palace” game, with World Peace–then Ron Artest–and Jackson right in the thick of the mayhem, and Billups on the bench at the time. That was nearly 15 years ago, so this is more just an interesting collection of players more than anything else, but it’s safe to say this team won’t shy away from the physicality of 3-on-3 basketball.

Yep, it’s going to be a very entertaining season.