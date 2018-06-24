Colombia vs Poland Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Considered the Group H favorites at the start of the 2018 World Cup, Colombia face the threat of early elimination when they take on Poland Sunday at Kazan Arena.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game–and every other World Cup game–live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo are both included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards international soccer fans and also has World Cup live streams available in 4K. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any World Cup game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch every World Cup game live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch any game after it airs.

Sling TV

Fox (but not Telemundo) is included in the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch a game live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Before the tournament started, Colombia and Poland were considered the favorites to advance out of Group H. Now, after both teams lost their opening match, this essentially serves as a de-facto knockout game. A draw would keep them both mathematically alive, but each side will come into it knowing they need a win.

Colombia, at least according to the oddsmakers, are slight favorites at plus +130. Their loss to Japan was a shocking one, but not only were they without star James Rodriguez for the first 59 minutes, they were facing an uphill battle after Carlos Sanchez was handed the second-fastest red card in World Cup history in the third minute. All things considered, it wasn’t a bad effort to only lose 2-1.

“Colombia were considered favourites in our group, but the first game was not good for them,” Poland assistant coach Hubert Malowiejski said. “But, let’s not forget they played almost the whole game with 10 men. They are very difficult to beat, they have played with more or less the same squad for many years.”

Poland, meanwhile, looked pretty bad in a 2-1 loss to Senegal. Star striker Robert Lewandowski was mostly a nonexistent factor, finishing with just one shot on goal, and he’ll need to be more involved if Poland are going to stay alive.

Despite what we saw in the opening games, these are two good teams. And when you add in the desperate nature of each side–neither can afford to lose, and both need to win–you have the recipe for what should be an extremely entertaining match.