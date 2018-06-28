Colombia vs. Senegal Lineups: Starting XI For World Cup

It’s all up for grabs in Group H for these teams, as Senegal and Colombia both have to compete on the final day to assure safe passage to the next round. Both of these teams could advance with a draw, but only Senegal would be guaranteed to advance with that result.

Colombia vs. Senegal Squads

Colombia found their form against Poland, winning 3-0 and knocking them out of the tournament. One major difference for Colombia was inserting James Rodriguez in the starting lineup, after the superstar came on as a substitute in their opener. James is expected to start against Senegal, as will Carlos Sanchez, who served his one-game red card suspension and will return to the lineup.

Senegal have been talented but disappointing through two World Cup matches. After a clean 2-1 win over Poland, Senegal twice gave up the lead against a resilient Japan squad.

“We were not very good, frankly,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said after the match. Senegal played a 4-4-2 in the win over Poland, but switched to a 4-3-3 against Japan. We won’t know until Thursday, but because Senegal only need a draw to advance, expect Cisse to opt for something more conservative against Colombia.

Colombia midfield Abel Aguilar took a knock against Poland and will not be fit for Thursday. Through three games, Colombia have still been unable to field what some would consider their “optimal” lineup. James came on late in the opener, but the team was shorthanded after the Sanchez red card. James started against Poland, but Sanchez was suspended. Now both are ready for action, but Aguilar will be forced to rest. Keeper David Ospina has also taken some bumps in this round, but he will definitely play against Senegal.

Sadio Mane has been the man for Senegal, and the Lions of Teranga will need more of his scoring to progress in the tournament. He has scored in 15 matches for Senegal, and the team is an unbeaten 9-6-0 in those matches.

Colombia vs. Senegal Lineups

Lineups are released one hour before kickoff

Colombia:

Senegal: