Dallas Mavericks Roster & Starting Lineup With Luka Doncic for 2018

For weeks, we heard how much the Dallas Mavericks wanted to trade up to select Luka Doncic, and they did just that. Dallas traded up to the No.3 pick to ensure they would get Doncic in the draft. Let’s take a look at their projected roster and starting lineup with Doncic.

Here’s a look at the current roster and the Mavs projected starting lineup. Keep in mind this includes free agents, so the final roster will look a bit different. Free agents are listed in italics, with their kind of free agency in parenthesis. UFA stands for unrestricted free agent. RFA means restricted free agent, meaning the Mavs can match any offer the player receives. PO means there is a player option on his contract. We will continue to add to the roster throughout the draft.

Dallas Mavericks Roster & Projected Starting Lineup for 2018-19

C- Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight powerll, Nerlens Noel (UFA), Salah Mejri (RFA)

PF- Maxi Kleber, Johnathan Motley

SF- Harrison Barnes, Dorian Finney-Smith, Doug McDermott (RFA), Jalen Jones

SG- Luka Doncic, Wesley Matthews (PO), Kyle Collinsworth, Seth Curry (UFA)

PG- Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell (UFA), J.J. Barea

The trade included a future first round pick, but the Mavericks may have gotten the best player in the draft. The big question is how they will play Doncic with Dennis Smith. Doncic showed signs in Real Madrid’s post-season run that he could play off-ball. It seems likely that both will handle the ball, but Doncic will be considered the shooting guard.

Dirk Nowitzki is the best player in Mavs history, and it looks like he will eventually pass the torch to another international star in Doncic.