Delaware Sports Betting: How to Bet on Sports in Delaware

The First State is at it again.

At 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, Delaware will feature single-game sports betting at all three of their casinos. Delaware is the first state to legalize sports betting since PASPA was overturned, and the fourth state overall. Delaware lawmakers unveiled their plan for sports betting just days after PASPA was overturned.

Where to Bet on Sports in Delaware

As of Tuesday, there will be no mobile sportsbook access in Delaware. That could be in the works, however, as online casinos operate in both Delaware and New jersey on mobile devices.

For now, bettors can make single-game and futures wagers at any of the state’s three casinos: Delaware Park, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino and Harrington Raceway & Casino.

On Delaware Park’s website, there is already a dedicated tab for their sportsbook.. Delaware Park offers sportsbook access on two different floors, and promises “Large video walls and plenty of seating – all in a comfortable atmosphere.”

Delaware Park will take wagers seven days a week from 11-11 Eastern after Tuesday’s launch.

Delaware Park’s website also promises betting on college sports, and that’s where it gets a little tricky. Axios is reporting that college sports won’t be available, while USA Today is reporting that college football is expected to be available. Early lines and futures for college football have already been released in Las Vegas.

At Harrington, there’s a sportsbook set up at Murphy’s Race and Sports Book, a bar/restaurant that was constructed with sports betting in mind. Harrington will take wagers seven days a week until midnight, opening earlier during football season.

Dover Downs has “Race & Sports Book,” a sports book with a restaurant and bar. It’s website states that it is open until 1 a.m., making it the latest-running of the three options, but those hours could only apply to the bar and not the sportsbook itself.

One thing you certainly can’t bet one is Delaware sports. While the state doesn’t have a professional team, it is illegal under state lottery regulations for bettors to place wagers on either Delaware State or the University of Delaware.

For many residents in Delaware, betting on sports isn’t new. Delaware was one of five stats that allowed partial sports betting, due to laws that were already in place before PASPA was signed into law in 1992. Delaware bettors were allowed to play parlay cards, where multiple winners need to be selected and odds of winning are much lower.

What Bets Are Available in Delaware

Now that PASPA is overturned, you should be able to wager on all the major professional sports in Delaware. On Tuesday, that includes baseball, French Open tennis… and not much else. It’s actually kind of a slow sports day.

Other than single-game wagering, the casinos should also offer futures for the first time. That could include Super Bowl odds, NFL win totals, World Cup odds, or the U.S. Open next week.

Delaware already had partial sports wagering, so it makes sense that they were the first to get the ball rolling post-PASPA. When you win, don’t forget that you’ll probably have to pay taxes on any major prizes. The casino might even hand over a W-2G tax form with your stack of winnings. Finally, if your winnings are in the ballpark of $5,000 and above, you could be subject to federal withholding taxes. For 2018, the withholding rate is at 24 percent.