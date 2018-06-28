England vs Belgium Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

England and Belgium have both already guaranteed spots in the Round of 16, but Thursday’s match in Kaliningrad between what have been two of the most exciting teams this World Cup should nevertheless be an entertaining one.

Preview

England and Belgium have featured by far the most efficient attacks this World Cup, each pouring in a whopping eight goals through two games. That’s an average of 4.0 per game for all you non-math majors out there, while no other team in the tournament is averaging even three per match.

Unfortunately for this potentially entertaining match, it appears as though many normal starters will get a rest with both teams already guaranteed a spot in the knockout round.

“It will be major (team) changes against England,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “The reality is that we are qualified and in a tournament like the World Cup, you’re only as good as the 23 players (in the squad). There will be opportunities for other players.”

So, potentially no Romelu Lukaku or Harry Kane, two stars who are right in the thick of the race for the Golden Boot. Potentially no Eden Hazard or Kevin de Bruyne, two world-class midfielders for Belgium. Potentially no Raheem Sterling or Kieran Trippier, who have been excellent going forward for England.

It’s unfortunate for the entertainment value if a bunch of starters are rested, but that’s the nature of the World Cup. Games are only going to get bigger and more important from here on out, and having the opportunity to get healthy is something coaches don’t want to pass up.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the players agree.

“It is his (England coach Gareth Southgate’s) decision, I guess,” said Kane. “Obviously I want to play, I want to perform. Whatever decision he makes, it is his decision.”

Nevertheless, both of these rosters are deep with talent, and no matter who starts on Thursday, it should be an exciting match–especially with first place in the group still on the line.