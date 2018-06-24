England vs Panama Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

Looking to secure an early spot in the knockout stage, England takes on Panama in a Group G match Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod.

Preview

Harry Kane’s headed goal in extra time helped England avoid a mini disaster in the team’s opening World Cup game, as the Three Lions got past Tunisia, 2-1. Despite the near draw, England dominated the ball, holding 61 percent of possession, and fired off eight shots on target compared to Tunisia’s one. They were clearly the better team, and when it was all said and done, it was a positive start for Gareth Southgate’s squad.

England, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection model, have a 96 percent chance to advance past the group stage after embarrassingly going winless in Brazil in 2014. A win against Panama would almost assuredly lock a up a spot in the knockout round, which would be good news for obvious reasons, but also because it would take significant pressure off next week’s group-stage match against a really good Belgium side.

As for Panama, their backs are against the wall after losing 3-0 to that Belgium squad in the opener. While a loss here eliminates them from knockout-stage contention, a draw would be enough to keep them alive, but there would still be a lot of work to do (beat Tunisia, get a win from Belgium against England, and pass England on goal-differential). A win, though, would put them in fantastic position heading into the last group matches.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, as the Three Lions are significant -500 favorites. The odds of a draw are 5-to-1, while a Panama victory is set at 16-to-1.

Ultimately, you should expect an England win here, but with Panama desperately needing a result, this could very well turn into a wide-open match with lots of scoring chances.