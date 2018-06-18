England vs Tunisia Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

England begins its 2018 World Cup campaign on Monday with a Group G match against Tunisia at Volgograd Arena.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast).

Preview

Ready to erase the embarrassment of both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, England enters Russia with a relatively young team. Gary Cahill is the team’s most-capped player with 60 appearances, captain Harry Kane is just 24 years old, and overall, many of the squad’s expected top contributors–Kane, Raheem Sterling, 23, Marcus Rashford, 20, Dele Alli, 22, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, Trent Alexander-Arnold, 19–are under 25.

As such, 2022 may offer a better shot for England to bring home a second World Cup title, or even return to the semis for the first time since 1990, but Gareth Southgate’s team is still very talented and very capable of making significant noise this month. The Three Lions were nearly perfect during qualification, going 8-2-0 and outscoring opponents 18-3, and overall, they haven’t lost a game in over a year. Over the last three months, they have wins over Netherlands, Nigeria and Costa Rica, as well as a draw against Italy.

An opener against Tunisia offers England a very good chance to grab three points out of the gate, something they last did in 2006, but Nabil Maaloul’s squad can’t be overlooked. Sunderland’s Wahbi Khazri enjoyed a very good season on loan with Rennes, and Tunisia have had some solid performances in the friendlies leading up to this tournament, such as a 2-2 draw against Portugal and a 1-0 loss against Spain.

“I played with Wahbi at Sunderland, so if I get the nod, I’ve got to be ready for his corners because he doesn’t mind whipping them under the crossbar,” England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said. “He is very good at set-pieces and finishing from outside the box, so I have to be ready.

“I watched the Portugal-Tunisia friendly before we came to Russia and Tunisia are a good side. They will be underrated, so we have to be ready, and the same for Panama. In both games, we’ll be expected to have a lot of the ball and when we create chances, we have to take them and be ready to defend against them as well.”

England are pretty heavy favorites (-315), but Monday’s match should still provide a solid litmus test at where they stand, and if they’re ready to be a real contender over the next couple of weeks.