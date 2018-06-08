How to Watch French Open Live Stream Online: Men’s Semifinals

The 2018 French Open Men’s Semifinals will get underway Friday, June 8, with coverage beginning at 6 am ET.

The French Open can be viewed live on both the Tennis Channel and NBC. Viewers can also stream the tournament on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.

The first match featuring Marco Cecchinato and Dominic Thiem will begin at 7 am ET, while Rafael Nadal and Del Potro will play at 9:30 am ET. At 11 am ET, NBC coverage will begin. Viewers who are not on the East Coast can watch NBCSN beginning at 11 am ET for all live coverage.

How to Watch Tennis Channel Live

Note this information is for those who are in the United States

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: DirecTV Now. While there are four different channel packages to choose from, the Tennis Channel is included in the “Just Right”, “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the match live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

How to Watch NBC Live

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

Preview

All eyes are on the “King of Clay”, Rafael Nadal, heading into Friday’s semi-finals, which will pit the 32-year-old against Juan Martin del Potro. Nadal, who has won the French Open ten times, was last year’s champion. He won the 11th Monte Carlo and Barcelona titles earlier this year, and holds an 84-2 winning record in Paris. Does he feel obliged to take home his 11th title at this year’s French Open? “I don’t have any obligation to win, first thing,” Yahoo Sports reports Nadal as saying. “Second thing, if you don’t feel the pressure, it’s because you don’t love the sport.”

Speaking to Express recently, Nadal admitted that he thinks he could lose to Del Potro if he plays too defensively. “Del Potro has achieved great victories this year,” Nadal explained. “He has fantastic potential. And I have to play aggressively. If I play defensively and I don’t take intensity, I will lose.”

Despite the fact that Friday’s match marks his third consecutive day playing, Nadal believes he’s physically prepared for the match. “I played already here days in a row in the past,” he said. “I hope to be ready for it. I really believe that I am fit enough and ready to hold.”

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro, who hails from Argentina, is playing in the semis for the first time since 2009. Del Potro beat Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals on Thursday after rain suspended their match on Wednesday.

Discussing what it means to have made it this far, del Potro says, “I had surgery three times on my wrist and I was close to quitting this sport. I don’t have words to explain what this means to me and my team.”

In 2009, del Potro beat Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the US Open, and five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the finals. The successive wins made him the first athlete to beat both Federer and Nadal during the same major. In total, he has won five of his previous 14 matches against Nadal.

On Thursday, Del Potro told the New York Times, “I don’t know if I will win, but I will take a big love from you, and that’s the most important for me.”

Today marks the third consecutive year that Thiem is in the French Open semis. He will be squaring off against who Bleacher Report calls the event’s Cinderella story, Marco Checchinato.