Germany vs Sweden Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

Needing a win after a surprising poor result to start the 2018 World Cup, defending champs Germany take on Sweden in a Group F match at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on Saturday.

Preview

Many pegged Germany as the favorite to repeat as World Cup champions, but that road is just a little bit tougher after a surprising 1-0 loss against Mexico to start the tournament.

Now, Die Mannschaft still have a 64 percent chance of advancing to the knockout stage according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection model, but there isn’t a whole lot of room for error anymore.

As for Sweden, they began their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over South Korea thanks to a 65th-minute penalty from Andreas Granqvist, and now a pair of draws against Germany and Mexico will be enough to push them past the group stage.

With those scenarios in place, it’s easy to see how this game is likely to play out. Germany should dominate possession, pushing forward and going hard for goals, while Sweden will bunker down in defense, playing for the draw and potentially hitting on the counter-attack if they get an opportunity. It’s a strategy Mexico used to perfection to upset Germany, and Sweden will be hoping to replicate that result.

Of course, that’s much easier said than done. Germany is still one of the best teams in the world, and even if Sweden parks the bus, it’s hard to imagine Joachim Low’s team going goalless a second game in a row. There’s just too much firepower up front. Germany are pegged as -225 favorites, while the draw is going off at +360 and Sweden are +600 underdogs.

Group stage will conclude on Wednesday, June 27, with Germany taking on South Korea and Sweden going up against Mexico.