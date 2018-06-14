Holly Sonders: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Holly Sonders is a sports television personality who currently does FOX Sports’ USGA championship coverage and is a reporter for FOX College Football. Although she has covered a variety of sporting events, Sonders has become one of golf’s most recognizable television personalities.

Sonders, 31, went through a divorce a couple of years ago. She is currently single — as far as the public knows — and she doesn’t have any children.

The brunette has been named one of the “Most Beautiful Women in Golf,” by Golf.com multiple times. She grew up in Ohio, but currently calls Los Angeles home.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s Covering the U.S. Open on Fox & Has Done Work for the NFL

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders) on Jun 13, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Sonders has a big weekend ahead of her, covering the U.S. Open on Fox. She made the move to the network after spending a few years working for The Golf Channel.

She formerly hosted Morning Drive, Playing Lessons and School of Golf. In addition to her hosting gigs, Sonders is a COBRA PUMA GOLF brand ambassador. You will often see her wearing PUMA Golf apparel and playing with COBRA Golf equipment.

In 2015, she made her debut on the football field, covering the NFL for Fox Sports. According to For The Win, Sonders “[served] as the sideline reporter for the Kenny Albert and Daryl Johnston team.” Interestingly, that move came with a bit of backlash. Sonders was filling in for usual sideline reporter, Laura Okmin, who had the day off.

In an interview that aired on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Okmin mentioned that she had been benched for a “younger female reporter with no NFL reporting experience,” according to Sporting News. Since then, however, Sonders has focused on golf, only filling in for Fox on other things here and there.

She’s also been on the cover of Golf Digest.

2. She Made Headlines for an On-Air Flub Earlier This Month & it Became a Meme

Earlier this month, Sonders had a bit of an on-air flub, but she handled it with grace. While commenting on the qualifying round for the U.S. Open, Sonders got a little tongue-tied and ended up saying “sexual qualifying” instead of “sectional qualifying.”

You can watch this in the video above. As you can see, Sonders caught herself making a mistake, but was able to keep a straight face. She looked at her co-hosts and almost started to laugh, but she was able to keep herself in check and get out of the embarrassing situation with relative ease.

After the flub, Sonders went on social media to laugh at herself. She told her followers that it had been a “long week.” When another fan pointed out that it was “only Monday,” Sonders responded, “We were in Alabama for a week before this at the us women’s and then flew straight to Charlotte to do this SECTIONAL qualifying show!”

3. She Graduated From Michigan State in 2009

Sonders started playing golf at a young age, and was able to foster her love for the sport in college. She received a scholarship to Michigan State University, where she took part in the women’s golf program.

“Sonders started all four years for the Spartans, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors following her sophomore and junior seasons, while also helping lead the team to a Big Ten Conference championship in 2007. A veteran of 93 rounds during her collegiate career, she started in the NCAA Regional tournament three times and competed in the NCAA Championship tournament twice. Sonders also is no stranger to the world-class events of the USGA, participating in the United States Women’s Amateur Championship in 2006,” reads her bio on Fox’s website.

She graduated from Michigan State in 2009 with a degree in journalism.

4. She Was Previously Married to Radio Host Erik Kuselias

Kicking off the new 24/7 @NBCSportsRADIO network in NYC with the crew and my "significantly better half" pic.twitter.com/WlvobGVqob — Erik Kuselias (@fantasyEK) March 29, 2013

Sonders was previously married to Erik Kuselias, a radio host currently on Sports Talk 1040 Orlando.

Kuselias graduated from Brown University and previously co-hosted Pro Football Talk on the NBC Sports Network with Mike Florio. He has also been on Morning Drive on Golf Channel, NASCAR Now on ESPN2, The SportsBash on ESPN Radio, and “NFL on ESPN Radio.”

Sonders and Kuselias, split sometime in 2016. Although she hasn’t been very candid about her decision to divorce, she has said that she did file paperwork to dissolve her marriage.

“I filed for divorce over a year ago…we have not been together in a very long time. Thanks,” Sonders tweeted in August 2017, after another Twitter user gave props to her ex.

Sonders and Kuselias did not have any children together.

5. She Was on 1 Episode of ‘New Girl’ & She Has Met Donald Trump

Sonders doesn’t steer too far away from her specialty, but she does have her own IMDb page. All of the credits to her name have to do with golf in one way or another, but she did get a bit of sitcom exposure when she appeared on an episode of New Girl in 2015.

“Fawn takes Jess to a charity golf tournament, but the Vice Principal lands in the sand trap in her attempts to make a good impression. Meanwhile, Winston meets a beautiful woman and must lie about being a cop,” reads the episode description. Sonders played a relatively small role on the show.

Sonders’ other IMDb credits include roles in which she appeared as herself. In 2012, she was on School of Golf, in 2014 she hosted Fox USGA, in 2015 she was part of the U.S. Open Golf Championship broadcast, and in 2017, she was on the June 16 episode of Making Money with Charles Payne.

And while she never made it on The Celebrity Apprentice when Donald Trump was the host, she did get to meet the POTUS, before he was sworn into office. She seems to be a fan of Trump, saying that she “enjoyed” her time with him.