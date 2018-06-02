Lauren Cosgrove, TJ Oshie’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

❤️ FGL A post shared by Lauren Oshie (@lauren.oshie) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Lauren Oshie, nee Cosgrove, is the wife of Washington Capitals right winger TJ Oshie. She is a Minnesota native. The two were introduced to one another by mutual friends while in North Dakota and started dating.

A few years later, TJ Oshie popped the question.

“We got engaged on February 4th ( our third anniversary). I wasn’t expecting it. We woke up early one morning before T.J. had to be at the rink. We were going to get a quick breakfast at our favorite spot right around the corner from us. As I was walking out of the door, I could tell T.J. wasn’t following me anymore. I peaked around the corner to see what he was doing and he was down on one knee. Everything after that is a bit of a blur. I was speechless and of course, said YES,” Lauren Oshie previously told St. Louis Bride & Groom Magazine.

Lauren married TJ Oshie in 2015. The two are proud parents of two young girls.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s a Huge Capitals Fan & Has Been On-Hand to Support Her Husband Throughout the Post-Season

Lauren Oshie has been a huge supporter of her husband and his team. She has been on-hand to cheer on the Washington Capitals throughout the season, and is often seen at games with her friends or other WAGs.

After her husband re-signed with the Capitals, Mrs. Oshie spoke to the media about his positive attitude and how he’s always so uplifting and happy. She explained that his optimistic attitude was something that attracted her to him when they first met.

“He’s always been that way. I think that’s what attracted me to him when we first met,” she told the Washington Post back in November.

Mrs. Oshie will more than likely be attending Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as her husband and his team take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights at home. She has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on Instagram, and is super excited for tonight’s match up.

2. Her Daughter Lyla Was Born With Gastroschisis

The Oshies welcomed their first daughter, Lyla, on March 17, 2014.

Lyla was born with a condition called gastroschisis, a birth defect that affects a child’s abdominal wall. According to the CDC, “the baby’s intestines are found outside of the baby’s body, exiting through a hole beside the belly button. The hole can be small or large and sometimes other organs, such as the stomach and liver, can also be found outside of the baby’s body.”

The couple knew that Lyla had gastroschisis, as it was detected on an ultrasound when Lauren was 13 weeks pregnant. Once Lyla was born, she needed to undergo surgery.

“They said it could have been anywhere from six weeks to two years in the hospital, so we really didn’t know,” TJ Oshie told NHL.com a few weeks after Lyla’s surgery. The baby spent the beginning of her life at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, but was able to go home three weeks after her surgery.

These days, Lyla is living her best life, but it’s not always free of complications. Last January, for instance, Lyla was back in the hospital, though the Oshies didn’t share details about what was going on. She seems to be doing better now, and makes frequent appearances on her mom’s Instagram page.

Lyla has a best friend in her younger sister, Leni, who made the Oshies a family of four in June 2016.

Both girls are big supporters of their dad.

3. She & Oshie Live in a $5.2 Million Home

After inking a $46 million, eight-year deal with the Washington Capitals in the summer of 2017, the Oshies laid down some serious roots in the celebrity-populated community of McLean. TJ Oshie spent a whopping $5.2 million on the home, which was originally listed for $5.475 million.

“The five-bedroom home has about 7,505 square feet, according to property records, and boasts an outdoor pool and a media room” the Washington Post reported at the time.

According to Lauren Oshie’s Instagram, she and her husband have been doing some renovations on the property, making it more their own. Now that TJ Oshie knows that he will be staying with Washington for his foreseeable future, spending some extra money isn’t that big of a deal.

“Term was something we were very interested in,” he told The Washington Post in June 2017. “I’ve played on a couple one-year deals before this,” he added.

4. She’s Known for Her Bikini Pics, But She Will Be the First to Admit That She Loves Junk Food

Lauren Oshie has been steaming up Instagram for years — even before she became Mrs. Oshie. A simple Google search will yield you results that suggest that she is the hottest WAG in the NHL, and most people wouldn’t disagree.

Whether she’s hanging out with her friends or she’s on a romantic getaway in the Bahamas with her husband, she’s not shy about sharing bikini photos.

Interestingly, Lauren has also shared that she has a weakness — she loves junk food.

“Cosgrove has been posting pics of her favorite meals since before she was pregnant. ‘Hell to the yizzay,’ she Tweeted after posting photo of a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts. ‘My taste buds are in heaven!’ she wrote about a snapshot of burgers, fries and a milkshake. As for what tops them all? ‘Can’t go wrong with a little Ruth’s Chris #favoriterestaurant,’ she Tweeted about the steakhouse,” People Magazine reported back in 2014.

5. She Has Become Close Friends With Other WAGs, Including the Wife of New York Rangers Kevin Shattenkirk

Lauren Oshie has adopted the life of hockey wife with relative ease. Not only is she a huge fan of the sport, but she has made some very close friendships with other WAGs over the years.

Most notably, Mrs. Oshie has become very close friends with Deanna Abbey, the fiancee of New York Rangers defenseman, Kevin Shattenkirk. Lauren was on-hand for Abbey’s bachelorette party, showing off her bikini body on a yacht back in April.

Lauren seems to have bonded with many-a-Capitals-WAG over the course of her husband’s career with Washington (he was traded from the St. Louis Blues in 2015). The ladies were hanging out together in Vegas earlier in the week to support their guys (and enjoy some girl-time before the big games).

