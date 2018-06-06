WATCH: LeBron James Jr. Highlight Videos

Lebron James’ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has started to gain a following. ESPN reported LeBron Jr. already has offers from top schools like Duke and Kentucky despite being only 13 years old. While he would have to be in the NBA for another six seasons or so, LeBron has admitted to wanting to play in the NBA with his son.

“I know I won’t be able to play at this level forever, but to be washed and play… I don’t know if I can play washed,” LeBron admitted to GQ. “…I don’t know if I could play washed, but I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That’d be, that’d be the icing on the cake right there…I’ll foul the sh– out of him! I’d give him all six fouls. I’d foul the sh– out of Bronny, man.”

LeBron Jr. may be getting his fair share of interest from schools across the country, but his father has been protective of him being thrown into the spotlight too quickly.

“My son is going to be a kid as long as he can be,” LeBron told ESPN. “That’s all he needs to worry about. He loves to play the game of basketball, he loves to play video games, he loves to do his homework. That’s all that matters. Everything else doesn’t matter. He loves his brother, his sister, his dad, his mom, his grandmom. Let him be a kid.”

LeBron Jr.’s highlights have already started going viral. He has played in front of a number of NBA players including Chris Paul.

Here’s a look at some of the best highlights from LeBron “Bronny” Jr.

LeBron James Jr. Has Played in Front of a Number of NBA Players Including Chris Paul







Paul is the godfather of LeBron’s children including LeBron Jr.. The Rockets point guard looked quite impressed by LeBron Jr.’s performance as the clip below shows.



As the second video shows, LeBron Jr. also played in front of Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague. Finally, LeBron has not been shy about his support for his son. The third video clip shows LeBron celebrating his son’s shots. King James also makes it a point to post highlight videos of his prince on Instagram. The clip below shows LeBron Jr. “breaking ankles”, creating a viral video with over three million views and counting.



One of LeBron Jr.’s moves caused his father to comment about it on Instagram.

“Bronny chill out! We practice sportsmanship in this house. But he did pick you up in the backcourt like he wanted smoke so u had to do what you had to do. 🤷🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀,” LeBron posted on Instagram.

LeBron has admitted parts of his son’s game are farther along than he was at his age. In particular, LeBron has praised LeBron Jr.’s passing ability.

“It’s crazy, he plays just like I did,” LeBron told CBS Detroit. “He has great awareness and he’d rather pass first and set guys up. Most kids nowadays just want to score.”