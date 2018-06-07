LeBron James & Steph Curry Don’t Want Trump Invite

LeBron James does not appear to be a fan of President Donald Trump. That’s true of Steph Curry too. Both LeBron and Steph Curry revealed before game 3 of the NBA finals that they don’t want an invite to the White House if their respective teams win.

What exactly did LeBron James say about Trump? “I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going,” James said, according to ESPN, which wrote that the remark was made in an off-day news conference before game 3.

LeBron James on President Trump canceling Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House: "I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway, so it won't be Golden State or Cleveland going." pic.twitter.com/Uj5eeyoFFY — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2018

It’s not the first time the two NBA stars have tangled with Trump.

Here’s what you need to know:

LeBron James Previously Called the President a ‘Bum’

Last year, LeBron called Trump a “bum” on Twitter when Trump called out Steph Curry for not wanting to go to the White House then. “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” he wrote in 2017.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Here’s another view:

LeBron James says whichever team wins the #NBAFinals won’t be going to visit Trump’s White House. pic.twitter.com/R1vaiCDBRs — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 5, 2018

Trump had written on Twitter, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

James Said After 2018’s Game 2 That He Doesn’t Feel Trump Believes What He Does

James had a lot more to say about Trump in 2018 after game 2, adding that the president’s decision to rescind an invite to the Philadelphia Eagles was “typical of him.” According to ESPN, this is what he said:

As long as he’s in office, then the communication and things like that are going to continue to happen. It’s a lot of things that we believe in as Americans that we don’t feel that he’s for. There are a lot of people that believe that he’s not for the people or doing things that’s right by the people. So, it’s not surprising hearing the news today with the Eagles. But I think more importantly, as Americans and especially people in Philadelphia, we shouldn’t let that news take away from what that unbelievable team did and accomplished, what all those players did to sacrifice throughout each and every Sunday, going out and playing the style of football that they played and winning a Super Bowl the way they won it. Let’s not let that accomplishment of things that you will have for the rest of your life, and people will always call you a champion for the rest of your life, let’s not let someone uninviting you to their house take away from that moment,” he continued. “Because I think the championship — winning a Super Bowl or winning a Stanley Cup or winning a World Series or winning an NBA championship or national championship — is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there, in my opinion.

According to Rolling Stone, Steph Curry doesn’t want an invite this year, either. Specifically, the Golden State Warrior said his team won’t go to the White House if they win the NBA Finals, Rolling Stone reported, quoting Curry as saying this:

I know a guy from the Eagles, wide receiver who played on the Super Bowl-winning team last year, and he broke it down pretty verbatim of how his process went with his discussions with his teammates and how he wanted to keep the focus on what the conversation should be and not the anthem and not Trump’s policies and how he’s been overshadowing the NFL and all that type of stuff. So, that’s refreshing that he’s educating people along the way. I think that’s important. If you focus on who is saying the right things, you shouldn’t get lost in the noise that’s going on right now.

Steve Kerr isn’t much of a Trump fan either.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on White House controversy: "I'm blown away by the irony of the Eagles being disinvited. … Instead we just have these military sing-a-longs at The White House to show how patriotic we are, even though we don’t know the words." https://t.co/dLRT50KTJA pic.twitter.com/vw0vN99I4H — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2018

Kevin Durant agreed with LeBron and Steph, ESPN reported, quoting him as saying, “We get it at this point. It’s good that guys are sticking to what they believe in and what they want to do. Like guys said before me, I’m sure whoever wins this series won’t be going.”

Eagles’ Controversy

Trump used the rescinding of the Eagles’ invite to make a broader, controversial point about football players kneeling during the National Anthem. The debate has focused on free speech arguments and the meaning of patriotism. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins responded with this: