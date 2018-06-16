Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Despite knowing each other since their childhood, Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo are in the early stages of marriage. The longtime couple got married on June 30, 2017 in a star-studded affair. Here’s how the Daily Mail described the scene in Argentina.

The pair returned to their hometown, where they met 25 years ago as five-year-old children, where 250 guests, star-studded with a who’s who of the world’s best footballers, watched on at the lavish ceremony. And the party continued long into the night, where a host of Barcelona and Argentina stars, both past and present, flocked to the dancefloor to celebrate the new marriage.

Messi is one of the best soccer players of all-time, but the quiet star prefers spending time with his family over more extravagant evenings. Messi and Roccuzzo, who is 30 years old, have three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Some have criticized Messi for living in Spain, but he has been outspoken about his love for Argentina. Messi responded to this criticism in a letter he wrote in a 2016 Sports Illustrated piece with Grant Wahl.

Despite the distance from my birth country, we have always lived in a very Argentine way in Barcelona, drinking maté tea and eating my favorite Milanesa breaded meat cutlets and dulce de leche pancakes for dessert. Eventually I learned to speak Catalan, but my Spanish still has an Argentine accent. My partner, Antonella Roccuzzo, is also from Rosario. Sometimes people have questioned my Argentine-ness, especially when the national team hasn’t done well, but I love my country deeply and would like to move back someday. Part of my family still lives there: my mom; my brother Matías; my sister; and Anto’s family. We’re constantly in contact with them.

1. Messi & Roccuzzo Got Married on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, Argentina

Messi and Roccuzzo’s wedding featured a who’s who list from the world of soccer and pop culture. The couple got married on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, Argentina. According to BBC, there were 260 guests in attendance. Guests included Luis Suárez, Neymar, Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira. Argentinian papers referred to the event as the “wedding of the century.”

BBC reported the wedding was held at the Rosario’s City Center hotel complex. Roccuzzo’s wedding dress was crafted by Barcelona-based designer Rosa Clara, who has designed dresses for Eva Longoria and Spain’s Queen Letizia. Guests were treated to traditional Argentinian food including cow and empanadas. There was also a sushi station for attendees to enjoy.

2. Messi Is the Father of 3 Children With Rocuzzo: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro

Messi and Roccuzzo have three children: Thiago (2012), Mateo (2015) and Ciro (2018). The couple welcomed their latest child, Ciro, on March 10, 2018. The couple has opted to announce their births in a variety of different ways. According to The Sun, Messi announced the birth of their oldest son, Thiago, by placing the soccer ball underneath his shirt after scoring a goal against Ecudaor in 2012. Their middle son, Mateo, was announced via Facebook. Finally, Roccuzzo announced their pregnancy with Ciro in a social media posts that read “family of 5.”

In a letter written by Messi in Sports Illustrated, the soccer great explained what a typical day with the family entailed. This was written prior to Ciro’s birth.

And the births of our sons—Thiago, three, and Mateo, eight months—were life changing as well. I’m ecstatic about the family we have been able to create. A typical day involves taking Thiago to school, going to training, hanging out at home drinking maté and spending time with Anto [Messi’s wife] and the kids at the park or somewhere. It’s a normal, calm life, the kind of life we have always wanted.

3. Roccuzzo Works as a Model for Sarkany, an Argentine Fashion Label

Roccuzzo’s career path has evolved since she first started dating Messi. She initially started out training to be a dentist in college as The Sun detailed.

Antonella Roccuzzo initially trained to be a dentist at university. But she ultimately switched to social communication. In November 2016, she posted on Instagram stating that she had signed a modelling contract with Argentine fashion label Ricky Sarkany.

Roccuzzo keeps it simple on her Instagram profile noting she does not have a Twitter or Facebook account, and shares a link to Sarkany’s site. “Mamade3gorditoshermosos. ❤️Thiago Mateo y Ciro❤️ No tengo Twitter. No tengo Facebook😊,” Ruccuzzo’s Instagram profile reads.

4. Messi Met His Wife Through His Best Friend Who Is Ruccuzzo’s Cousin

Messi has his best friend, Lucas Scalia, to thank for meeting his wife. Thanks to Scalia, Messi met Roccuzzo when they were growing up in Rosario, Argentina. Sport English detailed the early days of Messi’s relationship.

It all began in 1996, when Messi and Lucas Scaglia, the cousin of Antonella and Leo’s friend in the Newell’s Old Boys youth system, began to spend time together in Rosario. Antonella would join them, as they would go to the shore of the Parana river. Leo was just nine-years-old, but was already in love with the daughter of the Rosario supermarket chain owners. Those who know him recall that he would write letters as a kid, stating that one day Antonella would be his girlfriend. It was not until he had turned 21-years-old that the relationship became known. It was on the programme ‘Hat Trick Barça’, of the Catalan channel ‘TV3’, in January 2009. They asked him “Do you have a girlfriend?” and Leo Messi replied “Yes, I have a girlfriend. She is in Argentina. The truth is that I am well and I am relaxed.”

5. Messi Flew Back to Rosario After Ruccuzzo’s Friend Died & the Trip Helped Spark Their Relationship 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on May 29, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

According to Goal.com, Messi flew back to Rosario in 2007 to be with Ruccuzzo after her close friend died. It is believed this trip helped spark their relationship. When Messi and Roccuzzo started dating has been debated, with friends claiming it started as early as 2007. If so, it would not be until 2009 when Messi publicly acknowledged he was in a relationship. Prior to the 2010 World Cup, Ruccuzzo moved to Barcelona to be with Messi as Sport English detailed.