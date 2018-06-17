Mexico World Cup Roster 2018: National Team Players & Jersey Numbers

Mexico is looking to advance past the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time in more than 30 years, and El Tri heads into the tournament with a promising roster. Mexico is going to need it as they play in Group F with Germany, Sweden and South Korea. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is back on the squad for Mexico, but the national team could be relying on Hirving Lazano to take them to the next level.

Lazano, who also goes by “Chucky”, has a chance to be one of the surprises of the tournament. His teammate Erick Gutierrez believes Lazano will turn heads.

“I believe that ‘Chucky’ [Lozano] could be the revelation of the World Cup because he has grown,” Gutierrez told ESPN. “We’ve known each other since we were young, he’s very daring regardless of who the opponent is and we hope he has a great World Cup and helps Mexico to advance.”

Leading up to the World Cup, Mexico picked up wins over Iceland, Bosnia and Poland. El Tri lost to Croatia and Honduras. Mexico also tied Belgium. There is a lot of pressure on Mexico go further in the tournament than the Round of 16. Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio spoke about his confidence in the Mexican squad, and their ability to compete with the likes of Germany.

“We can compete with them [Germany],” Osorio explained to ESPN. “We think we have a good chance to match up against the best team in world football and go head-to-head against them. I completely believe in my players and I believe that with the midfielders we have we can dispute the possession. We have to respect the opponent, but … we will not change our idea of playing. We’ll always go toe-to-toe.”

There are a number of fans whose team did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Osario is recruiting fan around the world, including the United States, to root for El Tri.

“I think that, without doubt, we will have a lot of Mexican fans, we know a lot have made the journey from Mexico, the United States and those in Europe,” Osario noted to ESPN. “We feel [the support] and it will be fundamental for us tomorrow. For those fans without a team tomorrow, I’m convinced that a lot of them will like watching the Mexican team. They’ll like the way it approaches games, the daring of the Mexican player and without doubt tomorrow we’ll win them over with the way we play.”

Here’s a look at the Mexican National Team roster, courtesy of Fox Sports, that is competing at the 2018 World Cup.

Mexico Roster for World Cup 2018