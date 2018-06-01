MLB Daily Fantasy: Pitchers and Stacks For June 1st

It’s a new month, and a great time for new money.

Friday brings a 15-game slate to enjoy, with interesting options across the league. Unlike the last few days, the highest-priced pitching options may not be the best choices on the slate. Weather looks good across the country right now, but always take a look before lineups lock.

MLB DFS Pitchers

Nick Pivetta

Pivetta had his worst start of the season to start the month, and rebounded with four straight strong starts. He’s now allowed just three runs in his last 24 innings, and starts the late game tonight against the Giants. San Francisco has a high K percentage and a low walk percentage, and have lost six of their last eight. The Giants are really strong against right-handed pitching, but Pivetta is cheaper than the aces available with ace upside.

Miles Mikolas

The Lizard King finally came down to earth in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against Pittburgh. He gets another shot at the Pirates tonight, this time at home, where he’s been much better. In his last three home starts, Mikolas has 23 innings pitched, one earned run, and 19 strikeouts. Mikolas is actually more expensive than Pivetta on FanDuel but cheaper on DraftKings. The Pirates don’t strike out a ton, but Mikolas has now faced them twice in a short span and struck out 12 in two starts.

Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle has been one of my favorite value starts this season, and he gets a great matchup tonight against San Diego. The Padres have the highest K-rate (26.1%) in baseball, and are 26th in team wOBA over the last 14 days. Mahle struggled in May, but he gets to start a new month against a garbage hitting team in a good park. At $6,100 on FanDuel, you can grab any bat you want and still have a great matchup on the mound.

MLB DFS Stacks

Yankees

We talked about the Yankees yesterday, but the rain had other ideas. They get Cashner again today, and are still the most dangerous hitting team in the league. Greg Bird might be the cheapest Yankee available, and he’ll be in every single lineup I make tonight.

Rockies

Colorado at home is enough to consider a stack, but tonight they get a bullpen game from the struggling Dodgers. The Rockies bats are finally waking up as the weather turns, as their batting .280 as a team over the last 14 days. Nolan Arenado is heating up as the top play for Colorado, collecting seven RBI in his last four games.

Brewers

I mentioned a fondness for Bird earlier, but I’m a big fan of Jesus Aguilar. The Brewers face Hector Santiago on Friday night, who threw briefly in the bullpen after two tough starts. In his last two full starts, he surrendered five total home runs. The Brewers have won 11 of their last 14, and have been punishing below-average pitching along the way. Aguilar has the power, but Yelich is on a massive tear these days, with five multi-hit games in his last six outings.