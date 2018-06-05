MLB DraftKings & FanDuel: DFS Pitchers & Stacks For June 5th

It’s a loaded Tuesday schedule for DFS, with 14 games available on the main slate. The only game left out is the second half of a Twins-White Sox doubleheader, and that’s a bonus because who knows who could end up in the starting lineups for that second game. Aces are out today, including a few returning from the DL, making tonight wide-open in terms of roster selection.

MLB DFS Pitchers

Max Scherzer

Fade at your own risk. Max pitched angry in his last start after getting touched up by the Marlins, striking out 12 en route to a whopping 70 points on FanDuel. He’s been a monster early in the season, posting at least 50 points in nine of his 13 starts. Tonight he faces an interleague opponent with a young roster that hasn’t seen his stuff, and Scherzer is once again poised for a big night. He’s by far the most expensive pitcher on the slate, but you always run the risk of standings no chance without him in your lineup.

Corey Kluber

Kluber hasn’t been nearly as dominant as Scherzer this season, but he’s been consistent and performed well against the league’s best. After two performances of 55 and 44 points against the Astros, I am convinced that Kluber is matchup-proof and can shut down any team. After allowing three runs in four straight starts, Kluber has settled down, allowing just two earned runs in his last four starts (26.1 innings). The Brewers bats have similarly settled down, and Kluber should be in line for another fine home start tonight.

Value: Madison Bumgarner

MadBum is finally making his return from the DL, and draws a home start against the Diamondbacks. Bumgarner made a few rehab starts before rejoining the Giants, and could be a sneaky play tonight at home. He’s always good for at least 90 pitches and a handful of strikeouts, and has historically been solid against their NL West adversary. On a night when most people will be playing the aces, Bumgarner is an ace at a mid-tier price.

MLB DFS Stacks

Yankees

Ok, so maybe Aaron Judge didn’t have the best day yesterday. Judge became the first player in MLB history to strike out eight times in one day, finishing a doubleheader with the Tigers 0-9 with eight whiffs. He can bounce back today against Marco Estrada, whom the Yankees have torched in past meetings. Judge himself is .500 with two dongs in 14 at-bats against him, but Estrada has also been turned around multiple times by Didi Gregorious (3), Gary Sanchez (4), and Giancarlo Stanton (3). In addition to favorable BvP matchups, several Yankees including Brett Gardner and Gleyber Torres have been hitting really well.

Athletics

We target Matt Moore just about every week, and this time he draws an Athletics team that hung 16 runs on the board this weekend. You bet we’re chasing that.

One reason we stack against Moore is how bad he is against lefties. This season, left-handed hitters are averaging .441 with a wOBA of .511. That’s insane. That means plenty of Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler in lineups, and even Bruce Maxwell if he gets a start over Lucroy.

Cheap DFS Plays

We already mentioned San Francisco Giant Bumgarner, but what about his teammate Hunter Pence? Pence got his first hit since April 15 last night, and gets a really strong matchup tonight against Patrick Corbin. Pence has 25 career at-bats against Corbin, and sports a wicked .480 average with three homers and seven RBI. He’s the minimum $2,000 tonight on FanDuel and $2,800 on DraftKings.