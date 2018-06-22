MLB Odds, Picks & Predictions: Friday June 22nd

With the entire league in action Friday night, it’s a good a time as ever to start making some picks. The Houston Astros had their 12-game win streak snapped on Wednesday, and look to start a new streak hosting Kansas City. The team that ended that streak, the Rays, go from one hot team to another. They’ll host the Yankees this weekend, with CC Sabathia taking the mound for New York against Ryne Stanek.

MLB Odds Today

4:05 p.m. (all times Eastern)

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox

Manaea vs. Shields

OAK -115 o9

7:05 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

Corbin vs. Nova

ARI -115 o7.5

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Eflin vs. Roark

Nationals -150 o8.5

7:10 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

LeBlanc vs. Wright

BOS -140 o9.5

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

Quintana vs. Castillo

CHC -130 o8.5

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Wood vs. Wheeler

LAD -135 o7.5

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians

Fiers vs. Bieber

CLE -200 o9.5

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Sabathia vs. Stanek

NYY -140 o8.0

7:35 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

Cobb vs. Newcomb

ATL -165 o8.5

8:10 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Duffy vs. Keuchel

HOU -310 o8.5

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox

Bassitt vs. Giolito

OAK -120 o9

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Minor vs. Romero

MIN -110 o9

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Flaherty vs. Guerra

MIL -120 o8

8:40 p.m.

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

Chen vs. Gray

COL -235 o11

10:07 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

Estrada vs. Heaney

LAA -150 o8.5

10:15 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Richard vs. Stratton

SFG -135 o7.5

MLB Picks & Predictions

With 15 games, it’s important to keep your action in check. So here’s our disclaimer: Don’t be a degenerate.

Dodgers -135 over Mets

The Mets are home after a rough series in Colorado, hoping they brought their Colorado bats back with them. The Mets scored 32 runs over a four-game series, but only managed one win. Alex Wood is dealing with a hamstring, but he’s only allowed three runs in his last two starts. The Mets have been awful against lefties this season, and while the bats were hot at Coors, they’ve really struggled to score at home. Cody Bellinger has two career at-bats against Mets starter Zach Wheeler, and he’s taken him deep both times.

Rockies vs. Marlins over 11 runs

It’s a massive number, and we’re still riding with it. Wei-Yin Chen is 1-3 with an ERA over eight on the road, and Jon Gray has surrendered at least four runs in three straight home starts. Remember, the Mets were destroying the ball in the previous series, so the Rockies bullpen has seen a sizable workload over the last week. The Marlins have quietly won six of their last 10, even if it was beating up on the Giants and Orioles. There are enough bats on both teams to send this over early.

Twins -110 over Rangers

Mike Minor is one of my favorite pitchers to pick on, and he makes his first-ever start against the Twins on Friday. He’s been able to provide some quality at home, but gets into trouble when he leaves Globe Life Park. The Twins have beaten both David Price and Corey Kluber in the last week, so expect them to put up runs against lesser pitching.