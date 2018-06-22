MLB Odds, Picks & Predictions: Friday June 22nd

With the entire league in action Friday night, it’s a good a time as ever to start making some picks. The Houston Astros had their 12-game win streak snapped on Wednesday, and look to start a new streak hosting Kansas City. The team that ended that streak, the Rays, go from one hot team to another. They’ll host the Yankees this weekend, with CC Sabathia taking the mound for New York against Ryne Stanek.
MLB Odds Today
4:05 p.m. (all times Eastern)
Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox
Manaea vs. Shields
OAK -115 o9
7:05 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
Corbin vs. Nova
ARI -115 o7.5
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Eflin vs. Roark
Nationals -150 o8.5
7:10 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox
LeBlanc vs. Wright
BOS -140 o9.5
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds
Quintana vs. Castillo
CHC -130 o8.5
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Wood vs. Wheeler
LAD -135 o7.5
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians
Fiers vs. Bieber
CLE -200 o9.5
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Sabathia vs. Stanek
NYY -140 o8.0
7:35 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
Cobb vs. Newcomb
ATL -165 o8.5
8:10 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros
Duffy vs. Keuchel
HOU -310 o8.5
Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox
Bassitt vs. Giolito
OAK -120 o9
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Minor vs. Romero
MIN -110 o9
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Flaherty vs. Guerra
MIL -120 o8
8:40 p.m.
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
Chen vs. Gray
COL -235 o11
10:07 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels
Estrada vs. Heaney
LAA -150 o8.5
10:15 p.m.
San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
Richard vs. Stratton
SFG -135 o7.5
MLB Picks & Predictions
With 15 games, it’s important to keep your action in check. So here’s our disclaimer: Don’t be a degenerate.
Dodgers -135 over Mets
The Mets are home after a rough series in Colorado, hoping they brought their Colorado bats back with them. The Mets scored 32 runs over a four-game series, but only managed one win. Alex Wood is dealing with a hamstring, but he’s only allowed three runs in his last two starts. The Mets have been awful against lefties this season, and while the bats were hot at Coors, they’ve really struggled to score at home. Cody Bellinger has two career at-bats against Mets starter Zach Wheeler, and he’s taken him deep both times.
Rockies vs. Marlins over 11 runs
It’s a massive number, and we’re still riding with it. Wei-Yin Chen is 1-3 with an ERA over eight on the road, and Jon Gray has surrendered at least four runs in three straight home starts. Remember, the Mets were destroying the ball in the previous series, so the Rockies bullpen has seen a sizable workload over the last week. The Marlins have quietly won six of their last 10, even if it was beating up on the Giants and Orioles. There are enough bats on both teams to send this over early.
Twins -110 over Rangers
Mike Minor is one of my favorite pitchers to pick on, and he makes his first-ever start against the Twins on Friday. He’s been able to provide some quality at home, but gets into trouble when he leaves Globe Life Park. The Twins have beaten both David Price and Corey Kluber in the last week, so expect them to put up runs against lesser pitching.