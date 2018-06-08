NBA Finals Live Stream: How to Watch Game 4 Online

The Golden State Warriors are a win away from their third NBA title in four years. If they get that win tonight, it’ll be an emphatic end to a lopsided series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs could be looking at more than just the end of their season: With LeBron James about to re-enter free agency, it could be the King’s last game as a Cav. That’s the backdrop for Game 4 of the Finals, which tips off tonight at Quicken Loans Arena.

The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cavs Warriors Live Stream Options for Game 3

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both ABC (live in select markets) and ESPN (meaning Hulu can be used to watch the game on ESPN’s digital platforms). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) and ESPN (which means DTV Now can be used to watch the game on ESPN’s digital platforms) are both included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

WatchESPN: If one of the above services doesn’t include ABC live in your market, you can still watch the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. Games on ABC can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN platforms.

Warriors vs. Cavs Game 4 Preview

It’s been all downhill for the Cavs since that infamous J.R. Smith blunder in Game 1. Smith’s decision to dribble the ball out to the perimeter in the final seconds of regulation in Game 1 likely cost Cleveland that game. Next, Golden State blew Cleveland out of the water in Game 2. And when it appeared Cleveland might have a shot to win Game 3 Wednesday night and make the series competitive, Kevin Durant made sure that wouldn’t be the case. Durant, who, like James, will be a free agent at the end of the year, turned in a 43-point masterpiece, carrying the Warriors on a night when Steph Curry turned in one of the worst shooting performances of the year.

Cleveland’s task is now as daunting as it gets: No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 series deficit, though it’s happened four times in the NHL and once in Major League Baseball. The Cavs did overcome a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 Finals against these same Warriors. But that Cavs team, which included Kyrie Irving, had a lot more going for it than this year’s team.

Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have the Warriors as 5-point road favorites in Game 4. The line is identical to the spread for Game 3, which Golden State covered in a 110-102 victory. Game 3 provided a telling window into the disparity between the teams, especially as it relates to the depth of scoring options on each roster.

Golden State got about as bad a performance as you’ll ever see from Curry, who shot 1-for-10 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, two of the Warriors’ other stars, were also unproductive, combining for 20 points despite each playing 40 or more minutes. Yet Golden State won anyway with relative ease because Durant took over the game, accounting for almost 40 percent of the Warriors’ scoring output while also leading the team in rebounds (13) and assists (7). Cleveland, on the other hand, suffered from a familiar malaise: James had a triple-double — 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds — but he didn’t have nearly enough help. When no one else is scoring more than 20 points, James needs to be even more dominant than he was in Game 3 for the Cavs to have a chance.

See Also:

LeBron James Free Agency Odds: Where Will He Play in 2018-19?