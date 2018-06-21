NBA Mock Draft 2019: Picks & Players for Next Year

There’s no cure for missing draft season quite like looking ahead to the 2019 NBA draft. At the top, R.J. Barrett and Nassir Little have the early lead as possibilities for the No. 1 pick. Zion Williamson will also be in the mix, but his positional fit at the NBA is unclear early on.

The 2019 draft class has been widely panned as one of the weaker classes, but there is still talent to be had. The majority of the top players will get a year in college to improve their draft stock. There has been some question as to how high Barrett’s NBA ceiling can be, but if Barrett proves to be a consistent shooter those questions will likely go away. No question there will be lots of NBA scouts and media members at Duke games this year with the potential NBA talent on the floor.

The annual Duke and North Carolina rivalry matchups have an added plot twist this college basketball season with Little and Barrett jockeying for draft position. The two already squared off at the McDonald’s All-American Game with Little getting the win and MVP award. Barrett has garnered a lot of the attention for this draft class, but Little is another versatile wing with freakish athletic ability.

There is still plenty of time for movement up and down the board, but this exercise can give fans a general sense of projected prospects heading into 2019. The draft order is based on the 2019 NBA championship odds courtesy of OddsShark. Teams with the worst odds are picking atop the draft, while the favorites are at the bottom. We’ve also taken into consideration picks owed to teams per Real GM’s Keith Smith. The Kings pick that could potentially go to the Celtics is protected if it is the No. 1 selection.

Here’s a look at my NBA mock draft for 2019.

NBA Mock Draft 2019

TEAM PICK
1. Sacramento Kings SF Nassir Little, UNC
2. Orlando Magic SG R.J. Barrett, Duke
3. Memphis Grizzlies SF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
4. Detroit Pistons PG Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
5. Dallas Mavericks PF Zion Williamson, Duke
6. Chicago Bulls F De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
7. Charlotte Hornets SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
8. Brooklyn Nets SF Cameron Reddish, Duke
9. Atlanta Hawks SF Simi Shittu, Vanderbilt
10. Phoenix Suns SG D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State
11. New York Knicks C Bol Bol, Oregon
12. Washington Wizards SG Romeo Langford, Indiana
13. Portland Trail Blazers F Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
14. Los Angeles Clippers C Nazreon Reid, LSU
15. Indiana Pacers C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
16. Denver Nuggets SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
17. Utah Jazz PF Jalen Smith, Maryland
18. Oklahoma City Thunder PF Luka Samanic, Barcelona
19. New Orleans Pelicans PG Devon Dotson, Kansas
20. Minnesota Timberwolves SG Quentin Grimes, Kansas
21. Milwaukee Bucks PF Sekou Doumbouya, France
22. Toronto Raptors SF Herb Jones, Alabama
23. Miami Heat PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
24. San Antonio Spurs SF Louis King, Oregon
25. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavs) SG John Petty, Alabama
26. Los Angeles Lakers SF Jontay Porter, Missouri
27. Boston Celtics PF Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
28. Boston Celtics (via Sixers) SG Terence Davis, Ole Miss
29. Houston Rockets C Aric Holman, Mississippi State
30. Golden State Warriors PG Tre Jones, Duke

