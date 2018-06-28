Quicken Loans National 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland is the next stop on the PGA Tour, as golfers get set to compete in the 2018 Quicken Loans National.

Television coverage for the tournament is as follows: Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel (3-7 p.m. ET), Saturday and Sunday on both Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET) and CBS (3-6 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all the action on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, which includes both Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch coverage of the tournament on either channel live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime

If you just want to watch the CBS broadcasts, this is your best option. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Golf Channel and CBS (live in most markets) are both included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch coverage of the tournament on either channel on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PGA Tour Live

You can also watch early Thursday and Friday action (featured groups and featured holes) via PGA Tour Live, which costs $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year. After signing up, you can then watch on your computer via PGATourLive.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app.

Preview

Hosting this tournament for the first time in 2017, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm proved to be one of the toughest courses on Tour last year.

It had a scoring average of 71.458, which, according to PGATour.com’s Rob Bolton, was the highest among all non-major Par 70’s. Kyle Stanley was the winner at seven-under after defeating Charles Howell III in a one-hole playoff, while only 25 players finished the tournament at better than even.

Among the 120 players set to take on TPC Potomac in 2018, Rickie Fowler is the oddsmakers’ favorite. He finished tied for 20th at the US Open in his last start, giving him five Top-25’s in his last six tournaments, and he finished third here last year, so he should be a good bet for his first victory of the season.

Here’s the rest of the Top 20, according to the odds: Tiger Woods (+700), Marc Leishman (+1200), Francesco Molinari (+1800), Kyle Stanley (+2000), Charles Howell III (+2500), J.B. Holmes (+2500), Jimmy Walker (+3000), Beau Hossler (+3000), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+3000), Joaquin Niemann (+3000), Byeong Hun An (+3300), Kevin Na (+3500), Patrick Rodgers (+4000), Chesson Hadley (+4000), Gary Woodland (+4000), Jamie Lovemark (+4000), Andrew Putnam (+5000), David Lingmerth (+5000) and Kevin Streelman (+5000).