Roosevelt Rene: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Roosevelt Rene was identified as the 25-year-old man whose body was found in the home of New York Giants star Janoris Jenkins.

He was described as a family friend of the home’s residents.

Positive ID made, per acting prosecutor Dennis Calo: victim is Roosevelt Rene, a 25-year-old referred to as "a family friend of the residents" in a statement.

The body was found on the property that Jenkins owns in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The Bergin County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed early on that the victim was a man but was not the owner of the home, according to TMZ. The name of the victim was initially delayed because next of kin were being notified but was released on the evening of June 26, 2018.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted, “Per law enforcement sources, police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death in the case of the body found at Giants CB Janoris Jenkins’ home.” Authorities had yet to confirm that account, though, and the official cause of death for Roosevelt Rene is not yet clear as the medical examiner still has to perform a post-mortem exam.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Janoris Jenkins Was Out of the State When Roosevelt Rene’s Body was Found, Reports Say

Dianna Russini, an ESPN journalist, wrote on Twitter that Janoris Jenkins was out of the state when the body was discovered. According to ABC 7, Roosevelt Rene was living in Jenkins’ home. “Also worth nothing Janoris Jenkins wants to get back to NJ, he’s been advised by attorneys to stay in Florida per sources. #Giants,” Russini also wrote.

“Police sources have confirmed a body has been discovered on the property of Giants Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, NJ. Jenkins is not in the state and has been in Florida since camp broke. He is aware as are the New York Giants. Told this is a homicide investigation,” she wrote.

TMZ also reported that Jenkins was not in the state at the time but was aware of the situation.

The New York Giants released a brief statement that read, “We are aware of and monitoring the situation.”

2. A Man Claiming to Be Janoris Jenkins’ Brother May Have Caused Delays on a Flight, Reports Allege

Russini, of ESPN, tweeted, “Also last night in NJ, a man claiming to be Janoris Jenkins’ brother was on a Jet Blue flight to Fort Lauderdale from Newark to allegedly meet up with Janoris. The man caused delays because he was too scared to fly according to witnesses I spoke to. He got off the plane #giants.”

According to The New York Post, a worker discovered the body. “The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating a death at 14 Van Saun Place in Fair Lawn, New Jersey,” authorities said in a statement.

3. Jenkins Had Family Staying in the Dwelling & Roosevelt Rene Was Also Staying There, Reports Say

Russini also reported on Twitter that “Janoris Jenkins had family staying at that home…he had plans to return to New Jersey today to deal with this situation but he may stay in Florida. #Giants.”

It’s not clear which family members were staying at the home at the time. However, the prosecutor, Dennis Calo told The Hackensack Daily Voice that Rene was a friend of the Jenkins family who “has been residing [at 14 Van Saun Place] of late.”

On Father’s Day, Jenkins posted a photo on Instagram showing him with two siblings.

Janoris Jenkins was in Florida at the time the death occurred. He repeatedly expresses the importance of family loyalty on Instagram, writing, “Keep the real ones around and eliminate the snakes 🐍, Loyalty since birth..”

Janoris Jenkins has had some trouble with the law throughout his career. In 2011, he was dismissed from the University of Florida football team, ESPN reported, after a marijuana possession arrest that was his second such offense in three months. Before that, he entered a deferred prosecution agreement after a fight and fleeing the police accusations. He has five children with four different women, a situation he has described as a “blessing.”

Jenkins’ father is named William Jenkins Sr. Janoris’ father told The New York Post he advised his son, “If you have kids by different moms, you’re gonna have negative things in life, but as the father, you got to be the man and make sure your kids don’t get caught up in all that. Take care of your kids. They are first and foremost in your life.”

4. The Body Was Found in the Basement of the Home

TMZ, which was one of the first sites to break the story, reported that it wasn’t yet clear how the person had died. “Sources tell us the body was discovered in the basement by a worker at the house. Law enforcement officers in Bergen County raced to the scene. We’re told the coroner showed up a short time later,” the entertainment site reported.

Janoris’ top post on social media advertised a pool party at “Jackrabbit Mansion,” with the status saying, “Lit the right wayyyy!!!” He is from Pahokee, Florida and lives in Jersey City. One report said the pool party was scheduled for Florida. however.

According to an old profile story in the Sun Sentinel on him, Jenkins mother is named Denise Dent. He also had a mentor, Sandy Cornelio, growing up.

When his son was caught with marijuana, William Jenkins Sr., his dad, said to Jacksonville.com, “Janoris made a mistake. The mistake was Janoris, getting caught up in that foolishness. They got a job to do, a program to run, and I take my hat off to them for letting him know, ‘You’re not above the law.’”

5. Police Received a 911 Call About the Death

A 911 call alerted police to the death at the Jenkins’ home around 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday June 26, 2018, according to ABC 7.

When he’s not on the football field, Janoris Jenkins is a hip hop artist using the name Rabbit. Roosevelt Rene does not come up under Janoris Jenkins’ friend list on Facebook.