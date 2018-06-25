World Cup Round of 16: Teams & Schedule

Teams have begun to punch their ticket for the World Cup Round of 16. Heavy will continue to update this page with teams that have advanced to the next round of the World Cup.

England and Belgium are both coming out of Group G, and both teams have been dominant offensively with eight goals each in the first two matches. England has not made it past the Round of 16 since 2006, but this team is full of young promising talent thaat has looked impressive. England striker Harry Kane has the lead in the Golden Boot category with five goals through two games. Belgium is no stranger to success, but this may be this squads last chance at winning a World Cup before the team looks a lot different in 2022.

Many doubted Russia heading into the World Cup, but the host country has impressed. Russia has not had the most difficult group, and is likely to face more of a test in the Round of 16. Uruguay will join them out of Group A as Luis Suarez hopes to work his magic for a deep run in the tournament.

France entered the World Cup as one of the favorites, and has done nothing to move people away from these lofty expectations. France has a long list of goal scorers, and has the talent needed to win the entire tournament.

We will not know the complete schedule for the Round of 16 until the final day of group play on June 28. The winner of each group will face the second place team from another group.

Here’s a look at the teams so far who have advanced to the Round of 16 along with the schedule for the rest of the tournament.

World Cup Round of 16: Qualified Teams

TEAMS GROUP Russia Group A Uruguay Group A France Group C Croatia Group D England Group G Belgium Group G

World Cup Round of 16 Schedule

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/LOCATION Sat., June 30 France/Denmark vs. Croatia/Nigeria/Iceland 10 a.m. Kazan Sat. June 30 Russia/Uruguay vs. Spain/Portugal/Iran 2 p.m. Sochi Sun. July 1 Spain/Portugal/Iran vs. Russia/Uruguay 10 a.m. Moscow Sun. July 1 Croatia/Nigeria vs. France/Denmark/Australia 2 p.m. Nizhny Novgorod Mon. July 2 Brazil/Switz./Serbia vs. Mexico/Germany/Sweden 10 a.m. Samara Mon. July 2 England/Belgium vs. Japan/Senegal/Colombia 2 p.m. Rostov-on-Don Tues. July 3 Mexico/Germany/Sweden vs. Brazil/Switz./Serbia 10 a.m. St. Petersburg Tues. July 3 Japan/Senegal/Colombia vs. England/Belgium 2 p.m. Moscow

World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule

The letters are associated with each team’s group. The No. 1 is the group winner, while the No. 2 is the group runner-up. We will not know the specific teams until after the Round of 16 have been completed.

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/LOCATION Fri. July 6 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 a.m. Nizhny Novgorod Fri. July 6 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 2 p.m. Kazan Sat. July 7 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 10 a.m. Samara Sat. July 7 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 2 p.m. Sochi

World Cup Semifinals Schedule

The letters are associated with each team’s group. The No. 1 is the group winner, while the No. 2 is the group runner-up. We will not know the specific teams until after the quarterfinals has been completed.

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/LOCATION Tues. July 10 1A/2B/1C/2D vs. 1E/2F/1G/2H 2 p.m. St. Petersburg Wed. July 11 1B/2A/1D/2C vs. 1F/2E/1H/2G 2 p.m. Moscow

World Cup Final