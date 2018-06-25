World Cup Round of 16: Teams & Schedule

Teams have begun to punch their ticket for the World Cup Round of 16. Heavy will continue to update this page with teams that have advanced to the next round of the World Cup.
England and Belgium are both coming out of Group G, and both teams have been dominant offensively with eight goals each in the first two matches. England has not made it past the Round of 16 since 2006, but this team is full of young promising talent thaat has looked impressive. England striker Harry Kane has the lead in the Golden Boot category with five goals through two games. Belgium is no stranger to success, but this may be this squads last chance at winning a World Cup before the team looks a lot different in 2022.
Many doubted Russia heading into the World Cup, but the host country has impressed. Russia has not had the most difficult group, and is likely to face more of a test in the Round of 16. Uruguay will join them out of Group A as Luis Suarez hopes to work his magic for a deep run in the tournament.
France entered the World Cup as one of the favorites, and has done nothing to move people away from these lofty expectations. France has a long list of goal scorers, and has the talent needed to win the entire tournament.
We will not know the complete schedule for the Round of 16 until the final day of group play on June 28. The winner of each group will face the second place team from another group.
Here’s a look at the teams so far who have advanced to the Round of 16 along with the schedule for the rest of the tournament.
World Cup Round of 16: Qualified Teams
|TEAMS
|GROUP
|Russia
|Group A
|Uruguay
|Group A
|France
|Group C
|Croatia
|Group D
|England
|Group G
|Belgium
|Group G
World Cup Round of 16 Schedule
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/LOCATION
|Sat., June 30
|France/Denmark vs. Croatia/Nigeria/Iceland
|10 a.m. Kazan
|Sat. June 30
|Russia/Uruguay vs. Spain/Portugal/Iran
|2 p.m. Sochi
|Sun. July 1
|Spain/Portugal/Iran vs. Russia/Uruguay
|10 a.m. Moscow
|Sun. July 1
|Croatia/Nigeria vs. France/Denmark/Australia
|2 p.m. Nizhny Novgorod
|Mon. July 2
|Brazil/Switz./Serbia vs. Mexico/Germany/Sweden
|10 a.m. Samara
|Mon. July 2
|England/Belgium vs. Japan/Senegal/Colombia
|2 p.m. Rostov-on-Don
|Tues. July 3
|Mexico/Germany/Sweden vs. Brazil/Switz./Serbia
|10 a.m. St. Petersburg
|Tues. July 3
|Japan/Senegal/Colombia vs. England/Belgium
|2 p.m. Moscow
World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule
The letters are associated with each team’s group. The No. 1 is the group winner, while the No. 2 is the group runner-up. We will not know the specific teams until after the Round of 16 have been completed.
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/LOCATION
|Fri. July 6
|1A/2B vs. 1C/2D
|10 a.m. Nizhny Novgorod
|Fri. July 6
|1E/2F vs. 1G/2H
|2 p.m. Kazan
|Sat. July 7
|1F/2E vs. 1H/2G
|10 a.m. Samara
|Sat. July 7
|1B/2A vs. 1D/2C
|2 p.m. Sochi
World Cup Semifinals Schedule
The letters are associated with each team’s group. The No. 1 is the group winner, while the No. 2 is the group runner-up. We will not know the specific teams until after the quarterfinals has been completed.
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/LOCATION
|Tues. July 10
|1A/2B/1C/2D vs. 1E/2F/1G/2H
|2 p.m. St. Petersburg
|Wed. July 11
|1B/2A/1D/2C vs. 1F/2E/1H/2G
|2 p.m. Moscow
World Cup Final
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME/LOCATION
|Sun. July 15
|TBD
|11 a.m. Moscow