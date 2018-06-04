Serena Williams’ Injury: What Caused Her to Pull Out of the French Open?

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open just before her scheduled fourth round match against Maria Sharapova. Williams told reporters at a news conference that she had suffered an injury and was unable to play. Williams, 36, was playing in her first grand slam tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, after being on maternity leave. Williams said she has a pectoral muscle injury.

“Unfortunately I’m having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can’t actually serve so it’s kind of hard to play,”she said at the news conference. Williams said she is planning to have an MRI scan on Tuesday, which should provide more information about the seriousness of the injury. It is not yet clear how she injured her arm. Williams also is not sure when she will be able to return to action, leaving her Wimbledon status in doubt with just a month before the next slam begins. Her Monday match against Sharapova was highly anticipated. The victory advances Sharpaova to the quarterfinals.

“It’s very difficult. I love playing Maria. I’ve made every sacrifice I could. I made a commitment to myself and my team that if I wasn’t at least 60% I wouldn’t play. I’ve never felt this in my life. It’s so painful,” Williams told reporters. “I’m beyond disappointed. I gave up so much from time with my daughter & time with my family all for this moment. So it’s really difficult to be in this situation.”

Williams told reporters she played her women’s doubles match with her sister, Venus Williams, on Sunday, in an effort to test how well she could play through the pectoral muscle injury. She told reporters, “I thought it was a perfect opportunity to see how I was going. I tried a lot of different tapings and support. It didn’t get a lot better.”