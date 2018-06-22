Shields vs Gabriels Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Without Cable

A pair of world champions battle it out for the vacant IBF and WBA world middleweight titles on Friday night in Detroit, as Claressa Shields (5-0-0, 2 KOs) takes on Hanna Gabriels (18-1-1, 11 KO’s).

In the United States, the main card (which also features Umar Salamov vs Brian Howard and highlights of Christina Hammer vs Tori Nelson) starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Showtime.

Preview

After becoming the only American boxer in history to capture two Olympic gold medals, Shields has continued that dominance in the professional ranks. She’s won all five fights by either knockout or unanimous decision, she captured the WBC and IBF world super middleweight titles in just her fourth fight, and now at the age of 23, she already has an opportunity to become a world champ at two different weight divisions.

That said, this stands as Shields’ biggest test to date.

Gabriels, who is the WBO and WBA world super welterweight champ, is 18-1-1 with 11 knockouts in her professional career. In her last fight, she defeated Oxandia Castillo via unanimous decision, thus avenging her only defeat to date. She’s 12 years older than Shields, and though she’s naturally smaller, she’s undoubtedly dangerous.

“She’s the most skilled that I’ve fought and the most experienced,” Shields said. “She’s a three-time world champion. Everyone else I fought has been former world champions but she’s a three-time world champion to date.”

Shields is listed as a significant betting favorite, but this is a compelling matchup between a pair of world champs.

“If not the best fight ever in women’s boxing, this is the most evenly matched fight in women’s boxing,” promoter Dmitriy Salita said. “On paper, great fighters step up to the challenge and Claressa definitely has a lot of ingredient and possibilities to just be sensational, to be great. But on paper, 100 percent this is the most difficult fight of her career.”

Shields is already one of the biggest stars in women’s boxing, but a win on Friday night would only continue her ascent to world-wide stardom. Gabriels, meanwhile, would love nothing more than to spoil that ascent and add a couple world titles to already impressive resume.

Buckle up. This one is going to be good.