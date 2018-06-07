Taco Bell NBA Finals: Free Taco Promotion

Taco Bell is trying to give away free tacos once again, but have so far been unsuccessful. How do you get a free taco? The promo is simple, you need a road team to win an NBA finals game. The Warriors would need to win Game 3 or Game 4 in Cleveland to seal the deal in the short term. The Cavs could also win you a taco if they are victorious in Game 5, assuming they can extend the series.

Taco Bell is giving out a free Doritos Locos Taco once the road team wins a game. If the Warriors win Game 3, the free taco day will be Wednesday, June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If the road team does not win until Games 4-7, the promo will take place on Wednesday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. There is a limit of one taco per person. The promo is only valid at participating locations so you will want to make sure you call before you go.

Last year, the free taco promo was not activated until Game 4. Taco Bell explained their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion in a recent press release.

“The NBA Finals and Taco Bell are the perfect matchup, and we can’t wait to once again raise the stakes of an already fierce competition by putting free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on the line,” Taco Bell Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg explained. “This is the third time we’ve partnered with the NBA, and the power of our combined fanbase creates an exciting cultural moment around the Finals. We know one thing is for certain, everyone will be rooting for tacos.”

For all of LeBron James success on the court, he has been unsuccessful in winning America tacos. According to the USA Today, James is 0-6 in his opportunities to secure free tacos for fans.

The Cavaliers are 0-for-6 in such games. In 2016, they came back to win the Finals, but not before the Warriors won Game 4 on the road in Cleveland to procure the tacos. In 2017, the Warriors again brought the people tacos with a Game 3 win at Quicken Loans Arena. After beating the Cavs in Games 1 and 2 at home to kick of the 2018 finals, Golden State will now have two games in Cleveland to enact taco glory before LeBron James can get another chance…He has but one meaningful blemish on his record: He has not yet won America free tacos. For LeBron to win us all tacos this year, he and the Cavaliers will need to win both Games 3 and 4 to prevent the Warriors from doing it first. Then, they will either need to win Game 5 or Games 6 and 7.

The Doritos Locos Taco is a typical taco with one difference, the shell taste like a Doritos chip. According to The Atlantic, the idea came about in 2009 thanks to a brain storming session with Frito Lay.