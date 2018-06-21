Travelers Championship 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After a brutally tough four days–or two for many of the world’s best–at the US Open, golfers seek reprieve this week at the 2018 Travelers Championship. Every tournament since 1991 has featured a winning score of at least 10 strokes under par, so we should plenty more red numbers here at TPC River Highlands.

Television coverage for the tournament is as follows: Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel (3:30-6:30 p.m. ET), Saturday and Sunday on both Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET) and CBS (3-6 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of both of these channels on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including both Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Amazon Prime: If you just want to watch the CBS broadcasts, this is your best option. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

PGA Tour Live: You can also watch early Thursday and Friday action (featured groups and featured holes) via PGA Tour Live, which costs $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year. After signing up, you can then watch on your computer via PGATourLive.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app.

Preview

Since finishing third at the Masters a couple months ago, Jordan Spieth has played five tournaments. He’s failed to crack the Top 20 in any of those, and he’s now missed two cuts in a row after an ugly performance at the US Open ended when he bogeyed his last two holes on Friday to drop below the line.

As such, there is perhaps no better time for the 24-year-old to be arriving at TPC River Highlands, where he won this tournament a year ago with a dramatic hole-out from the bunker to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff. He admits his game was in better shape at that point (he had finished second, 13th and 35th in the three tournaments preceding it), but he’s still hoping history can repeat itself in Cromwell, Connecticut.

“It’s good vibes,” he said. “Anywhere you kind of go somewhere you’ve won before you obviously have been there and done it so you believe that you can do it again. I’ve been able to win twice only one other place, which is the John Deere, but I’ve only played one of these Travelers Championships so I’ll certainly remember it — the good vibes and whatnot. I was in a better place with my game last year coming in. I had been striking the ball better. This year I’m just trying to gain some momentum to get a little bit better each week.”

Overall, there are 49 players in the field who played last week at the US Open. Some are looking to build off the success they had at the year’s second major, such as Brooks Koepka, Berger, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele, while others like Spieth will be looking to erase memories of Shinnecock Hills, such as Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

McIlroy and Justin Thomas are listed as the co-favorites according to oddsmakers, but it’s a strong field with viable contenders throughout. After what could be described by many as a frustrating week, this should be an entertaining and much more birdie-friendly one.