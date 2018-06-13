US Open DraftKings Picks: Lineup & Predictions

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is the site of this weekend’s US Open, where the best golfers on the planet compete for a major title and $12 million in prize money. While the golfers are earning, why not make a little for yourself? The majors bring out some big DFS contests, and DraftKings has a tournament with a million-dollar top prize. We want that money, so here’s our US Open DraftKings picks for this weekend:

US Open DraftKings Picks

This is a real DraftKings lineup that you can use in tournaments this weekend. Focused on making cuts and getting hot, this lineup fits under the budget at exactly $50,000.

Jason Day, $10,500

Jason Day anchors the squad, having been one of the most consistent US Open performers over the last five years. He’s made the cut at four of the last five opens, and has an average finish of 5.8 in those tournaments. Day made US Open headlines in 2015, when he went down to the ground while walking the course during the second round. Day was treated for vertigo symptoms, and pushed through to finish ninth. He’s already got two wins this year, and has the combination of power and putting to contend for the top spot.

Brooks Koepka, $9,000

The reigning US Open champ is a good bet this weekend, as well as any US Open. He’s entered the tournament four times and made the cut each time, with an average finish of ninth. Don’t bank on a 67 like he shot in last year’s final round, when Koepka blitzed the field at Erin Hills to win his first career major with a record 16 under par. After missing some time with a wrist injury, Koepka is back and ready to defend his title.

Bryon DeChambeau, $8,300

I’m taking Flat Cap on my squad because he’s been playing as well as anybody lately. DeChambeau has three top-five finishes in his last five starts, and won the 2018 Memorial a few weeks ago by surviving a three-man playoff. The win showed that DeChambeau can play the final round with a lead, and showed poise when things went wrong to bounce back and win the tournament. Shinnecock Hills is said to be a complex course, which could very well play into the hands of the often unorthodox DeChambeau.

Matt Kuchar, $7,600

Kuchar makes the list because he’s made the last five cuts at US Opens. At the last five editions of the major, only he and Sergio Garcia have made five of five cuts. Kuchar hit the ball well at the recent Memorial, ranking in the top 20 in driving accuracy and 29th in putts per GIR. Kuchar finished tied for 13th at the Memorial, finishing with his best round of the tournament (67). For someone that consistently makes the cut, Kuchar is a great value option.

Matt Fitzpatrick, $7,400

At only 23 years old, Fitzpatrick has been solid in limited US Open experience. He’s played the tournament three times, and has made the cut in each appearance. He’s a former amateur champion, and has fared better on the European Tour, but has the accuracy and value to make the squad.

Rafael Cabrera-Bello, $7,200

RCB is another European surprise, recently finishing fourth at the Italian Open. That gives him back-to-back top 10 finishes, and he should be another low-owned type that could explode for a big weekend.

US Open Predictions

It’s not chalk, but it’s the way to win a GPP and a giant payday. Obviously the chalk will be Dustin Johnson, but we’re staying away from DJ hoping for the best. If all five players make the cut, which history tells us is likely, we’ll be cashing out on Sunday.