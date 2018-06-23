‘Love Means Zero’ Live Stream: How to Watch Nick Bollettieri Documentary Online

Love Means Zero, the documentary about the polarizing career of legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, makes its television premiere Saturday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Showtime and the anticipated documentary live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Showtime content through Amazon Channels, which also comes with a free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can watch the documentary live as it airs, or you can watch in on-demand anytime afterwards. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu: Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new account, Showtime is available as an add-on. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch both live Showtime and Showtime on-demand content on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial. Once signed up, you can then watch Showtime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing Sling TV subscription, or you can . include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV. Once signed up, you can watch Showtime on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

There’s no denying Nick Bollettieri’s accolades as a tennis coach. His long list of former students includes a who’s who of all-time greats, including Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, Serena and Venus Williams, Jim Courier and Maria Sharapova. Simply put, he’s one of the greatest teachers of all-time.

But as director Jason Kohn found out while making this film, there was far more to the story, especially Bollettieri’s fractured relationship with Agassi.

“The documentary was originally a more straightforward look at the life of a tennis coach I remembered fondly from my childhood,” Kohn said. “Then Agassi refused to sit down for an interview, and everything changed. I realized this wasn’t simply a historical film. It also had a strong present tense storyline. Though they parted ways over 20 years ago, Agassi and Bollettieri were both still hurt — and so my sports documentary evolved into a family drama.”

As Showtime’s synopsis explains, this film “tells (Bollettieri’s) story and explores the cost of his all-consuming drive for greatness.” It’s a compelling look at a fascinating man, and it should make for a must-see documentary.

Love Means Zero won the award for Best Documentary at the 2018 Cleveland International Film Festival, while it was also nominated at several other festivals.