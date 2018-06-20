How to Watch the NHL Awards 2018 Online

Airing from Las Vegas, the 2018 NHL Awards broadcasts on NBCSH and Sportsnet, tonight, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and then again at 12 a.m. ET. But, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC Sports Network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The NHL Awards this year, are being held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and are presented by Hulu. And, when it comes to this year’s nominees, here’s the rundown:

The finalists for the Vezina Trophy include goaltenders Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators, and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Frank J. Selke Trophy finalists are Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Sean Couturier of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings. These three men are up for Best Defensive Forward. The Norris Trophy finalists for Best Defenseman this year are Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators.

Up for the Lady Byng Trophy for Most Gentlemanly Player of 2018, are Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Ryan O’Reilly of the Buffalo Sabres. The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for Dedication to Hockey finalists are Brian Boyle of the New Jersey Devils, Roberto Luongo from the Florida Panthers and Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes. For the Calder Trophy of Best Rookie for 2018, the three finalists are Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks and Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes.

Competing for the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award this year, are the three finalists Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds and Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler, according to NHL.com. The finalists of the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year are Jared Bednar from the Colorado Avalanche, Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins, and Gerard Gallant from the Vegas Golden Knights. The Ted Lindsay Award for Best Player is voted on by NHLPA and this year’s nominees include Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall, and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

For this year’s MVP Hart Trophy, the three nominees of 2018 are Anze Kopitar, Taylor Hall, and Nathan MacKinnon. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalists are actually made up of four players – Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks, P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators, and Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild. And, lastly, the General Manager of the Year finalists are Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets, George McPhee of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning.