Egypt vs Uruguay Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in USA

Egypt and Uruguay get their 2018 World Cup campaigns started on Friday with a Group A match inside Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast).

Preview

The storyline dominating this game, of course, is the health of Mohamed Salah.

After piling up 44 goals across all competition for Liverpool and establishing himself as a legitimate Player of the Year contender, the 25-year-old star went down with a shoulder injury during May’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. Though he has returned to training, his status for Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday remains up in the air.

“He is gradually getting better,” Egyptian FA managing director Ehab Lehita said. “However, I cannot confirm today that he will play in the first match. All I can say is that I hope he will.”

The thought is that Egypt will play it safe with Salah in the opener, knowing that the most likely route to the group stage will be wins over Russia and Saudi Arabia. As such, they’ll want him as healthy as possible for those games.

Of course, for as magical as Salah has been this year, Uruguay stands as the favorite even if he is on the pitch. Oscar Tabarez’s squad has plenty of its own attacking talent in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, while the defense is a strong, veteran group.

Uruguay, who have advanced past the group stage in each of the last two World Cups, are certainly the favorites to top Group A this year. That’s likely to start with three points against Egypt, though the presence of the mercurial Salah would certainly make things significantly more interesting.