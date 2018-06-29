LeBron James Decision Cave: Location, Photos & Details of Vacation

This is what LeBron’s “Decision Cave” looks like. This $75,000-a-week luxury beachfront villa on the Caribbean island of Anguilla is where LeBron James is plotting his next move. — via @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/z5MjYY3acz — NBA Fire Tweets (@nbafiretweets) June 29, 2018

LeBron James has brought NBA free agency to the Caribbean thanks to his “decision cave” in Anguilla. All signs point to King James making his decision from the islands. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported James will be with his family and close advisers in what they are jokingly calling the “decision cave” in the Caribbean.

Some fans were taking this description a bit too literally, and Windhorst added a follow-up to the initial report, noting it was just a figure of speech.

In today’s edition of Aggregation Run Amok: no LeBron’s group of family & advisors isn’t going to a literal cave to discuss future. In ’14 when hunkering down they jokingly called being in a decision cave. All detailed my book, Return of the King, available at fine book sellers

James’ Anguilla rental is far from a cave as TMZ reported it cost $75,000 per week to rent out. TMZ provided a detailed description of the Caribbean house where James will make his decision.

While LeBron James decides where he’s playing next season, he’s been balling out in his own private mansion in Anguilla … at a place that runs $75 GRAND a week!! TMZ Sports has learned … the Cavs superstar (for now, at least) is living it up at the Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay … which is essentially a villa on steroids. Not only is it a dope pad with 8 master bedrooms, it comes with a TON of bells and whistles … like a full-time chef, butler, 44-ft infinity pool,home theater, a full food and beverage staff, and direct access to the beach.

Justin Bieber has also stayed at the same pad. This is not even the craziest part of the King James sweepstakes, as fans have been posting conflicting photos outside James’ house in Ohio with and without moving trucks.

This was just posted online by a guy that lives down the road from LeBron! No moving truck! pic.twitter.com/KS95u6s4Qb — Eric Buckman (@ebuck18) June 29, 2018

While fans are posting photos of moving trucks, James posted a photo of himself jumping off a cliff, which someone is sure to try to dissect the meaning of when it comes to free agency.

James wife, Savannah James, posted a photo of James on dad duty.

Get More Sports Chris Sheridan referred to Anguilla as the “center of the NBA universe” given all the teams that will be impacted by James latest decision.

There are nicer places in the world than Anguilla, unless you reside in Anguilla, in which case you are on island time all the time, which does not suck unless you want your food delivered in something remotely resembling a timely fashion. Ask anyone who has ever ordered room service at The Atlantis, and they will tell you about the 3-hour wait they endured for a large order of fries. James and his family are riding out NBA free agency the way rich people ride out NBA free agency, and the basketball journalism universe was spinning with tales — some true, some patently false — of the machinations taking place as the clock ticked toward 12:01 a.m. July 1, when the league shuts down for the annual moratorium. This year’s runs through 12:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight time on July 6.

James decision cave is even more remote than Kevin Durant’s setup in the Hamptons for his 2016 free agency meetings. While a handful of teams have been listed as possibilities, James is believed to be considering the Lakers, Cavaliers and Sixers at this point in the process. Here is Windhorst discussing the decision cave.

