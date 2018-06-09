Belmont Results, Betting Payouts & Highlights 2018

The dream is now a reality! Justify has won the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/I3Tn4pBM1M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018

Justify has won the Triple Crown thanks to a wire-to-wire victory at the Belmont. Heavy will have the full Belmont results and betting payouts as soon as the info is released. Gronkowski gave him a run at the end, but was never quite in contention. The Gronk namesake finished second, and Hofburg came in third.

Justify entered the race as a 4/5 favorite to win. The big question heading into the Belmont was whether the horse could recover in time from a hard-fought battle at the Preakness to run his best at the longest race of the Triple Crown tour. Bob Baffert trained American Pharoah on his 2015 Triple Crown run, and was looking to do the same with Justify. Baffert was not pleased with Justify’s No. 1 post, but thought the horse was talented enough to overcome the draw.

“I never do like to draw the rail, but my horses seem to live in it,” Baffert admitted to ESPN. “We have it, we can’t change it. We’ll deal with it…It’s all you can hope for. He is on the inside, so he can sort of dictate what’s going to go, what’s happening.”

Hall of Fame trainer Wayne Lukas believed Justify was too talented of a horse for his No. 1 post to have an impact on his performance.

“He is so talented, I think he can dictate the race,” Lukas told ESPN. “That is the thing that makes him very tough to beat. He can pick his spots. He is the key to how all of us run.”

Hofburg and Bravazo, who competed strong at the Preakness, were the two favorites to contend with Justify. Los Angeles Times John Cherwa noted there was a different feeling from when American Pharoah went for the Triple Crown.

Despite the media mob and the nonstop sound of cameras whirring, it was a different scene from three years ago, when American Pharoah arrived in the hopes of being the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years. The media contingent isn’t quite as big this year, maybe 30% smaller. The security around the barn is more accommodating. Trainer Bob Baffert seemed more relaxed and resigned to whatever outcome awaits Justify’s attempt to become the 13th winner of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Many people at the Belmont will be framing a $2 bet on Justify. For those that chose to cash it in, they earn $3.60 on the $2 bet.

Here’s a look at the Belmont results and betting payouts.

Belmont Results 2018

PLACE HORSE 1. Justify 2. Gronkowski 3. Hofburg 4. Vino Rosso 5. Tenfold 6. Bravazo 7. Free Drop Billy 8. Restoring Hope 9. Blended Citizen 10. Noble Indy

Belmont Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC. It is based on a $2 bet. A $2 exacta (1-6) won $89.00, a $1 trifecta earned $229.74 (1-6-4) and a $1 superfecta (1-6-4-8) won $1,051.50.