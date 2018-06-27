WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Matches & Predictions

Now that two new MITB Ladder match victors have been crowned, it’s time to get “Extreme.”

Come July 15, the Raw and SD Live brands will present their Superstars in a more hardcore setting. Extreme Rules 2018 is set to feature a match that “Rusev Day!” fans have been waiting for – a WWE Championship opportunity for Rusev! “The Bulgarian Brute” is set to do battle with the Blue Brand’s #1 Superstar, AJ Styles. Along with that major matchup are a slew of other title bouts featuring the Raw Women’s Championship (Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax) and the Raw Tag Team Championship (“Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. The B-Team).

Special stipulation matches your thing? Then this annual PPV is probably your most anticipated. Before Extreme Rules 2018 arrives, let’s break down each matchup and predict who’ll come out of this PPV with their head (and title) held high.

“Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: So far, the eccentric duo of “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have been a slight disappointment. Here I was expecting some hilarious skits featuring the two speaking nonsense at the Hardy Compound. What we’ve been treated to instead is a host of uninspired tag team title defenses and lackluster promos.

It’s quite the shock to see that Miz’s former running mates have gotten a push that has resulted in more TV time, a legit tag team moniker, and a few respectable victories. This unexpected ascension has now led to The B-Team getting a tag team title shot. Bo and Curtis are a fun act, no doubt. But I believe WWE still sees a lot of value in seeing Matt and Bray continue on as the the strangest tag team champions in the company. The “Woken Buzzards” of Raw will manage to retain their titles over a duo that seems more like “flavor of the month” challengers.

Carmella (c) vs. Asuka (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Props have to go out to Carmella for her SD Women’s Championship run. She plays up her gimmick to obnoxiously annoying levels and gets the crowd to despise her more and more as each week passes. While her in-ring work leaves a lot to be desired, Carmella still makes it a habit to rub folks the wrong way and remain as the top women’s act on the Blue Brand. She competed in a bout against Asuka at MITB, which ended horribly and left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.

Asuka should have no problem destroying Carmella on her own. But there’s the always present obstacle of James Ellsworth to contend with. I feel like he’ll rear his ugly head once again during this championship rematch. Asuka will be the one dishing out the most damage to the SD Women’s Champion, while Carmella will get her licks in from time to time due to some underhanded means. Basically, this rematch will resemble their MITB matchup and feature even more of Ellsworth’s interference. As for the result, it will also be more of the same – Carmella shall retain.

The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) (c) vs. Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane) (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: THE RETURN OF THE HUGS! I didn’t realize how much I missed Team Hell No until Kane randomly ran out to save Daniel Bryan from a Bludgeon Brothers beatdown. I enjoy a good shock from my wrestling every now and then, so watching Kane and Daniel Bryan hug it out again did a lot for me. Turns out their reunion has pushed them into a SD Tag Team Championship bout against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

This match should garner the loudest crowd response of the evening (besides the WWE Championship match, of course) due to the babyface duo. While Team Hell No will garner a ton of fandom, it won’t be enough to push back the threat of The Bludgeon Brothers. Harper and Rowan still have a lot left in the tank and I don’t see them dropping the straps until SummerSlam. A Bludgeon Brothers vs. SAnitY matchup seems like something we’ll see sooner rather than later.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Miss Bliss climbed back up to the top of the Raw Women’s mountain with her MITB briefcase in hand. Her cash-in during the match between former champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey was a definite jaw dropper. Bliss’ actions have made an enemy out of Rousey and forced the former MMA star to dish out a swift beating to the new champion. That exciting moment ended up getting Rousey suspended for 30 days, which leaves Bliss to deal with the other woman she angered during her MITB cash-in – Nia Jax.

I feel like Nia’s Raw Women’s Championship run was nothing but a bust. Her inspiring victory at WrestleMania 34 was done for all the right reasons, but everything that followed that moment was just…weak. Bliss is, hands down, the most entertaining part of the Raw’s Women’s Division. She’s going to keep that title around her waist for another epic run. I say all that to say this – Nia is being relegated to a stepping stone during Bliss’ latest tenure as the champ. After Nia falls to Bliss, Bliss will move past her former ally and be forced to deal with the “Rowdy” one at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: TOOK LONG ENOUGH! I lost all hope in seeing Rusev get a push worthy of his crowd adoration after his loss at ‘Mania 34. BUT RUSEV DAY SHALL NOT BE IGNORED! When he laid waste to The Miz during a recent Gauntlet Match, I legit lost my mind. Rusev is getting a WWE Championship opportunity and it’s well warranted. He’s garnered a huge following thanks to his social media presence and noteworthy catchphrase.

I’m very much looking forward to this bout because both men are uber talented in the ring. AJ Styles is arguably the smoothest athlete competing in the WWE, while Rusev plays up his big man offense well. It’ll be amazing to see just who the crowd will back more when the bell for this bout finally rings. AJ tends to do perform well against competitors who are larger than him, which is why I’m expecting this bout to be a great one. This match has obviously been set up to give Rusev’s rabid fanbase everything they’ve been asking for…except a WWE Championship win. AJ will hold onto the title, but make sure to show Rusev the respect he deserves once the dust settles. WWE 2K19’s cover star ain’t dropping the WWE Championship anytime soon.