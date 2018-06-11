WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers June 11th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs on the USA Network tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. Tune back in here to learn what happens. In the meantime, here are the predictions and previews for tonight’s matches:

Seeing as Money in the Bank 2018 is less than a week away, we are sure to see plenty of action from the wrestlers who are slated to appear in the ladder match. Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode, Finn Bálor and Kevin Owens will face off in a four-way battle as a teaser of what is to come at the PPV event. Strowman has reigned supreme over the past weeks on RAW, but it remains to be seen whether he can keep the momentum going or will fall victim to Bálor or Owens to create a little additional tension during the ladder match.

There is also the narrative between Women’s Champion Nia Jax, challenger Ronda Rousey, and Natalya, who appeared to injure herself in a match with Jax last week. Rousey did not take well to Natalya’s injury, and its likely we will see Rousey take the microphone at some point tonight and vent her frustrations regarding her injured friend. The former MMA fighter has been a bit lukewarm when it comes to her mic skills, and Natalya’s injury could be the perfect opportunity for her to rattle Jax’s cage and gain a little momentum heading into Money in the Bank. Expect these two to cross paths tonight.

One of the biggest question marks of the evening is whether Jinder Mahal will make good on his challenge from last week, and fight Roman Reigns before their singles match at Money in the Bank. The two scuffled backstage, and Reigns agreed to a match on tonight’s show, but it’s unclear as to whether the WWE will allow them to carry out their plans or push their conflict back so that it carries more dramatic impact at Money in the Bank. Neither Majal nor Reigns has been especially popular with fans, so it may be the smart move for the WWE to delay their rematch, and squeeze as they can from it without tiring fans out.

One match we are guaranteed to see tonight is the four-way battle between Sasha Banks, Natalya, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss, who will all be participants in the Money in the Bank women’s ladder match. The biggest question mark here, aside from who will win, is whether Natalya will be able to compete, given her injury against Nia Jax. If her injury is too severe, we could see a narrative where a last-minute replacement steps in for her tonight and at Money in the Bank.

The last person to keep tabs on tonight is Baron Corbin, who, by order of Stephanie McMahon, has been promoted to being the sheriff of Monday Night RAW. Corbin wielded his power against RAW general manager Kurt Angle last week, where it was clear that Corbin was enjoying himself and Angle was irritated. We’re sure to see more of their interactions tonight, and perhaps even a few instances where Angle has to do dirty work for Corbin.