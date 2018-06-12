WWE ‘SmackDown Live’ Match Results & Spoilers June 12th

The latest episode of SmackDown Live will air on the USA Network tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. You’ll be able to get live updates and match spoilers here, but until the episode starts, here’s a preview of what to expect:

While neither wrestler is set to compete at the upcoming Money in the Bank, Andrade “Cien” Almas and Sin Cara will continue the rivalry that has been building up over the past few weeks. Some fans have been underwhelmed by the rivalry, and its unlikely that it will get much traction after the events of Money in the Bank, so expect it to get a decent amount of screen time tonight, and possibly even a resolution.

We will also get a match between Daniel Bryan and Shelton Benjamin, who stepped up after Bryan’s speech last week caught his attention. Benjamin called Bryan’s “worth ethic” on Twitter, and tonight he’ll get the chance to back up his claim in the ring.

Another feud that recently got started on Twitter is between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy. The former tweeted a photo of him and Hardy in the ring with the caption: “I’m gonna write a caption for this later… maybe”, alluding to the fact that he will win the match. Hardy fired back, saying that Nakamura will lose the Last Man Standing match against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank. It should be an exciting match, though given that Nakamura has the edge heading into Money in the Bank, we assume he will be the victor.

Styles will appear on SmackDown Live tonight, though he won’t be fighting. Instead, he’ll sit down for an interview with WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis native Jerry “The King” Lawler. It should be a perfect opportunity for Styles to heighten the feud between him and Nakamura, and drop a little trash-talk that might even see the latter interrupt the interview. The WWE announced the interview with the statement below:

Before he takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday, WWE Champion AJ Styles will address the WWE Universe and his opponent one last time in a special interview tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

Styles hasn’t wrestled since May 22nd, and while there haven’t been any reports of injuries or extraneous circumstances, fans are curious as to why he’s been so inactive. We may get an answer, or at the least, some action, if he decides to engage Nakamura in the ring.

The biggest event scheduled for tonight will be a summit of the competitors in the women’s ladder match at Money in the Bank; including Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Becky Lynch and Lana. They will be gathered by general manager Paige into the same ring, and the odds of something happening between their combustible personalities are good. Expect to see a teaser of Money in the Bank.