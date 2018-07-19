2018 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2018 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and teams are already making moves and loading up.

As MLB hits the dog days of summer, it’s that time of the year when organizations take a close look at rosters and determine whether to be buyers or sellers. This year, the gap between the league’s top teams and worst teams is more significant than in year’s past, which means there may be more activity – teams more willing to sell – and more expendable players available on the market.

Here is a list of all the major moves leading up to 4 p.m. deadline on July 31:

2018 Trade Deadline Tracker:

July 18: Dodgers acquire SS/3B Manny Machado from Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers today acquired four-time All-Star shortstop Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Rylan Bannon, Yusniel Díaz, Dean Kremer, Zach Pop and Breyvic Valera. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 19, 2018

July 19: Indians acquire RP Brad Hand from Padres